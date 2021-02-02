Our Tampines Hub Has Collection Drive For Clothes & Shoes Till 7 Feb

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner and many Singaporeans are already busy spring cleaning their homes to start the new year on the right foot.

If you’ve found yourself with lots of stuff to unload while Marie Kondo-ing your place, Our Tampines Hub (OTH) allows you to do good while tidying up ur abode.

From now till Sunday (7 Feb), OTH is organising a clothes and shoes collection drive.

So if you wish to give your pre-loved items a second lease of life by donating them, here’s your chance.

Pre-loved clothes and shoes accepted

From now till 7 Feb, OTH will be having a clothes and shoes collective drive that coincides with the pre-CNY spring cleaning season.

They’ll be accepting new or pre-loved clothes and shoes of all sizes.

You can even donate ‘single’ shoes if you somehow find yourselves with any!

However, do ensure that all donated items are in good condition.

If you have a mountain of clothing or shoes to donate, you can even arrange to have them dropped off at the Soles4Souls warehouse instead by contacting 8922 9874.

Donated items will go to those in need

The collection drive is a collaboration between OTH and Secondsguru in support of the non-profit organisation Soles4Souls Asia.

All donated items will be redistributed by Soles4Souls to countries like Haiti and Honduras.

They will also be given to people in need of short-term relief such as those caught in disasters.

Additionally, some donations will go towards Singaporeans running micro-enterprises.

Clothes & shoes collection points at Our Tampines Hub or Boon Lay

If you wish to lend a helping hand and make a donation, there are 2 drop-off points — 1 at OTH and another at Boon Lay.

Here are the details:

Our Tampines Hub

Address: 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523

Location: Central Plaza, Level 1, in front of SingPost POP Station (opposite hawker centre)

Nearest MRT: Tampines

Shell Boon Lay Service Station

Address: 2 Boon Lay Ave, Singapore 649960

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay

Show your support from now till 7 Feb

Kudos to OTH for organising such a meaningful initiative.

If you happen to be decluttering your home, why not take the opportunity to do some good?

Not to mention that you’ll also be helping the environment by granting your pre-loved items a second life.

