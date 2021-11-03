Standard Chartered Marathon 2021 Will Have In-Person Races Across 2 Days

Since the start of the pandemic, many large-scale sporting events have been suspended to curb the spread of the virus.

But as our country’s vaccination rate increases, such events can take place again, albeit with the necessary precautions in place.

Set to take place in December, the 2021 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will see 4,000 in-person runners competing across 3 events.

These participants, however, must be fully vaccinated or have a pre-event test result that’s valid through the duration of the run.

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon to take place in Dec

Happening from 4-5 Dec, the in-person Grand Final will take place at the Float at Marina Bay.

Over the 2 days, 4,000 participants will compete in person across 3 events.

On the 1st day (4 Dec), up to 1,000 participants can compete in the Toyota Ekiden (team of 4) and 5km race each.

The 2 races will take place from 6am-1pm and 4pm-9pm, respectively.

The 10km event will happen on the 2nd day (5 Dec) across 2 sessions, held from 6am-11.30am and 4pm-9.30pm.

Likewise, there will be a cap of 1,000 participants for each session.

No road closure this year

In addition to the vaccination and testing requirements, runners will be further split into groups and flagged off in waves of 50 runs, reports The Straits Times.

This way, about 3 runners will set off every 10 seconds.

However, organisers may adjust these measures accordingly based on the prevailing Covid-19 guidelines.

There will be no road closures this year as a result of the 2021 SCSM.

In addition to the in-person races, there are also VR options across 5 categories:

5km

10km

Half marathon

Kids 1.5km

Kids 3km

Interested parties can sign up via the SCSM website here.

First in-person Standard Chartered race since 2019

SCSM is Singapore’s largest mass participation sports event, attracting about 50,000 runners yearly.

However, due to the pandemic, the event has not had a physical format since 2019.

Last year, the SCSM featured a hybrid race format that incorporated a virtual race and augmented reality.

Participants could create avatars and complete their race on a treadmill while competing with other runners in real-time. The event attracted 12,000 runners.

Hope it’s a positive sign of things to come

We hope the in-person races 2021 SCSM is a sign that such large-scale events are indeed possible in Singapore now that our vaccination rates are sufficiently high.

