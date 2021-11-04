Taobao Has Mickey Mouse Mini Grill, Hotpot & Toaster For Upcoming Dinners With Friends

Our conventional pots and pans in the kitchens usually have straightforward, predictable designs.

But if you’re looking for some new kitchenware to impress, here’s something that will leave you a little starry-eyed.

In collaboration with AMOS, Disney recently launched the ‘Starry Sky series’ of kitchenware, which includes 8 home appliances such as a mini grill, hotpot, and toaster.

From teapots to blenders, the set has everything you need to make your ambitious menu a reality.

Mickey Mouse mini grill, hotpot & toaster

When it comes to gatherings, nothing beats having a hotpot with seafood, veggies, and meat soaked in an aromatic broth. With the flip of a switch, this device heats your ingredients while your guests salivate over dinner.

While the hotpot ingredients cook, bring out the Mickey Mouse mini grill and watch your satay, kebabs, and tender ribs sizzle.

Soup prepped in this starry cooking pot wouldn’t just be packed with flavour but also overloaded with cuteness.

Regardless of whether you plan to fry, stew, cook or stir-fry your dish ⁠— this multipurpose electric cooker has got you well covered.

Mickey Mouse blender, kettle & toaster for afternoon snacks

Afternoon get-togethers let you catch up on the latest wins and woes of your BFFs. Now, here’s how you can prepare the perfect snacks for the occasion.

Coffee aficionados can create barista-worthy kopi with this Mickey Mouse blender.

If your guests fancy having aromatic tea instead, we recommend getting this multi-functional teapot.

Pair your afternoon cuppa joe with some yummy toasted bread and sweet tarts. Just place them in this Mickey Mouse toaster, and you can easily serve them on a platter.

Mickey Mouse robotic vacuum cleaner will keep your house spotless

Sweeping our home every now and then can feel like a tiring chore. But with this Mickey Mouse vacuum cleaner, you can get rid of hair, dirt, and dust bunnies without feeling like going you’ve just completed your IPPT.

Available on Taobao from S$58

The Disney ‘Starry Sky series’ kitchenware are available on Taobao. The appliances are sold individually, starting from S$58.70 (280 Yuan)

Although listed in China, they can be shipped to Singapore for about S$16. If you know anyone else who might be interested, collate your orders and save on the shipping fees.

Whip up delicious dishes for get-togethers

The Mickey Mouse ‘Starry Sky series’ may well be the kitchenware you need to spark some lively conversation during small get-togethers.

Combine it with some freshly cooked food and stories of your latest adventures to keep everyone entertained.

