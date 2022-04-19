HOME Founder Passes Away At 73, She First Advocated S’pore Migrant Workers’ Rights

HOME Founder Passes Away After Dedicating 18 Years To Advocating Migrant Workers’ Rights

It takes a lot to dedicate one’s life to helping others, and those who do so are rightfully admired. Ms Bridget Tan, founder of the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) – an organisation that champions the rights of migrant workers in Singapore – was one of these selfless individuals.

On Monday (18 Apr), however, Ms Tan passed away in Batam, 8 years after suffering a stroke in 2014.

Though Ms Tan is no longer around, folks at HOME assured everyone that her legacy will live on through the organisation she founded.

Ms Tan suffered stroke in 2014 & spent remaining years recuperating in Batam

According to HOME’s Facebook statement, Ms Tan passed away peacefully on Monday (18 Apr) aged 73.

In Feb 2014, Ms Tan reportedly suffered a stroke and had been recuperating in Batam over the “last few years”. During this time, she continued to work with non-profit organisations there.

HOME expressed their grief towards the news and shared that details of her wake service will be announced soon.

She had long history of advocating for migrant workers’ rights

In 2004, Ms Tan founded HOME, which supports the rights of migrant workers in Singapore.

Since then, she had been a key player in establishing its key activities. These included providing shelter for abused migrant workers, upskill programmes, and legal and employment advice services.

However, her advocacy for the rights of migrant workers started even before that.

Prior to setting up HOME, she was the Chairperson of the Archdiocesan Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People (ACMI).

The ACMI is an organisation that aims to help migrants in Singapore meet their spiritual and emotional needs.

Due to her continued involvement in this field, she is described as a “true friend and ally” migrant workers, as she was always ready to help those in need. These were some of the inspiring words she left behind:

For me, social justice is the responsibility of each and every person. The strong must help the weak; the rich should help the poor. Those who are knowledgeable should help those who aren’t. We all have a part to play.

Her legacy will live on

Ms Tan selflessness and dedication to helping others is certainly praiseworthy.

Though she may no longer be with us, Ms Tan’s contributions will not be forgotten and HOME will continue to keep her cause alive.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to her family and hopes that Ms Tan will rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from HOME on Facebook.