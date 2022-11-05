Homeless Man Reportedly Found Dead At AMK Covered Walkway, He Lay There For 3 Hours

Homeless Man Who Was Found Dead At AMK Covered Walkway Was Thought By Resident To Be Sleeping

A homeless man reportedly passed away at a covered walkway in Ang Mo Kio in the early hours of the morning.

His motionless body was found by a resident who called the police.

However, he lay at that spot for at least three hours before his death was reported.

Walkway links blocks 639 & 640

The sad discovery was made on Friday (4 Nov) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The covered walkway where the man was found stretches between blocks 639 and 640, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Reporters who arrived at the scene described the area as quiet, with just two or three people walking by at any one time.

Homeless man seen lying in covered walkway at 2am

The deceased was apparently a regular fixture at the block.

An 84-year-old resident named only as Mr Huang told Shin Min that another resident saw him lying in the walkway at 2am that morning.

However, as that person was rushing to work, he didn’t do anything, thinking that the man was just sleeping.

At about 5am, a female resident going for her morning exercise found him motionless and called the police.

That means the deceased was lying at that spot for at least three hours.

Other residents informed Shin Min that they’d seen a blue tent at the spot at 6.30am and figured that someone had passed.

When Mr Huang came down at 7am to see the man one last time, he’d already been covered up, he said.

Police told of unnatural death of 68-year-old man

The police confirmed that they’d received a report of an unnatural death at the location.

A 68-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out homicide, and further investigations are ongoing.

Later that day, the police returned to the spot to examine the area.

Homeless man slept in void deck

The deceased, known as “Adi”, had no fixed place of residence and wandered around, Mr Huang said.

He’d recently been sleeping in the void deck of Block 639, and kept his personal belongings in a storeroom in Block 640.

However, he’d not been seen for days, other residents said.

Although Adi was homeless, he didn’t bother anybody, Mr Huang added. The man would usually fold his clothes before going to sleep, covering himself with a few layers to keep warm.

On Friday, the police were seen checking out the metal bench in the void deck where Adi slept, now cordoned off.

They then took away several items of clothing as evidence.

Deceased did odd jobs, was hardworking

Mr Huang, who claimed he’d known Adi for more than 30 years, said the man used to do odd jobs.

He once washed dishes at a nearby kopitiam and also washed cars for a living.

Though he would often speak loudly, the resident described him as hardworking, adding,

He would come over to help during the Hungry Ghost Festival. After prayers he would take the initiative to clear up the place.

The deceased was also of a medium build, but had developed a tummy a few months ago, he said.

However, as Adi was withdrawn and never spoke about his personal life, Mr Huang had never heard him mention any family members.

Sadly, we might never know whether he had any loved ones in his life or if he was truly alone.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.