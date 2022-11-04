Yishun Resident Makes ‘Bullying Demands’ Of MP, Including 1km-Long Covered Walkway

Yishun Resident Makes Unreasonable Demands Of New MP, Threatens To Harass Him Over Social Media

Many Singaporeans know that our member of Parliament (MP) is there to help us as much as they can.

However, we shouldn’t go overboard in our demands, considering they have many other residents to consider.

Unfortunately, one Yishun resident has been described as making “bullying demands” of his MP.

Among his requests was a 1km-long covered walkway to the nearby mall.

Resident lives in Yishun BTO project

The resident’s behaviour was called out by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam in a Facebook post on Thursday (3 Nov).

The minister, who is an MP for Nee Soon GRC, identified the person only as “Paul”.

He also indicated that he lived in Melody Spring@Yishun, a Build-To-Order (BTO) project bounded by Yishun Avenue 1 and 8.

While it’s a new estate launched in 2018, it’s also located literally at the far-eastern edge of Yishun — which might explain Paul’s demands, but we’ll come to that.

MP of estate elected in 2020

The MP of the area is Mr Derrick Goh, who was elected during the 2020 General Election.

Being a new MP, he has been working hard and has received generally positive feedback from his residents, said Mr Shanmugam, who has been monitoring the progress of his Nee Soon Link ward.

However, on 10 Oct, Mr Goh came across “someone who is quite unreasonable”, he added — i.e. Paul.

Yishun resident demands covered walkway

The “unfortunate incident” involved Paul angrily shouting out demands during a Meet-The-People Session (MPS), said Mr Shanmugam.

Firstly, he wanted a covered walkway to be built from Melody Spring all the way to N4 mall.

Not just any covered walkway, either, but one with a specific route that passes by the XCL Academy on Yishun Street 42.

This covered walkway would be about 1km long, added Mr Shanmugam.

Currently, a covered walkway route exists for him to get to N4 mall across the existing estate, but it’s too inconvenient, Paul felt. It also takes 5 minutes longer than his proposed walkway.

Covered walkway not proper use of funds

Explaining why Paul’s request was unreasonable, Mr Shanmugam said covered walkways are often built by town councils with funds collected from residents.

Thus, the funds need to be used carefully.

Building another covered walkway when one already exists is not a proper use of funds, he maintained.

If the town council took this approach, residents would have to pay more in Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC).

Yishun resident demands new bus service

Secondly, Paul demanded a new bus service that goes from his estate to Khatib MRT and Chong Pang.

He also wanted it to commence by December this year — just more than a month later.

Mr Shanmugam pointed out that a new bus service 801 had started recently.

Added in January, it runs past Melody Spring and connects it to Yishun MRT and Northpoint City, according to Tower Transit.

Volunteers also tried to tell Paul that he could use the MyTransport.SG app to find out when the bus will come and cut his waiting time.

However, he “refused to listen”, the minister said.

Yishun resident behaved in threatening manner

Worse still, Paul made his demands in “a threatening manner”, Mr Shanmugam said.

Raising his voice, he said he would shame and harass Mr Goh on social media if his demands failed to be implemented by the end of the year. Considering it was October, that’s quite a tall order indeed.

This commotion took place in full view of other residents and volunteers.

His behaviour was “quite unacceptable”, Mr Shanmugam said.

When other residents get upset, they’ll understand when the policies are explained to them, he noted. But referring to Paul, he added,

Unfortunately, some are resorting to such behaviour.

Demands must be tempered with reason

Whoever Paul is, it’s obvious that he had some issues with the connectivity of his new estate.

However, his legitimate concerns and right to express them should’ve been tempered with reason.

Making unreasonable demands, and doing so in a hostile manner, is definitely not the way to treat those who’re trying to help.

Hopefully, all residents who come for MPS will bear that in mind in future.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.