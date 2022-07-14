Yishun Resident Has Over 50 Cats In Flat, Animal Welfare Groups Helping To Rehome Felines

Yishun HDB Resident Keeps Over 50 Cats For More Than 10 Years, Neighbours File Complaints

For the pet owners among us, our fur kids are very precious. It’s only natural to want to look after them with all we have.

However, some people may fail to gauge their ability to take care of these animals well.

Recently, residents filed complaints against a woman who kept over 50 cats in her HDB flat at Yishun and caused a stench to develop.

Animal welfare groups such as the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) are now helping to rehome the felines.

Woman keeps over 50 cats in Yishun flat

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 54-year-old resident has been keeping over 50 cats in her flat at Block 365 Yishun Ring Road for over 10 years. She spoke with the Chinese media outlet, sharing how her situation had escalated.

Everything apparently started more than a decade ago, when a stray cat followed the resident home.

She then adopted a second one, and the two started breeding. A family member later gifted her with even more of the animals.

A combination of these factors led to the resident owning more than 50 cats.

Residents file complaints about overwhelming stench

The significant number of cats comes with its own set of problems. For instance, residents in the HDB block have repeatedly complained of an overwhelming stench.

This was caused by a buildup of cat faeces and urine, causing a horrible odour to develop.

One neighbour told Lianhe Zaobao that she has been struggling to live amid such conditions since 2007. Eventually, the stench grew so intolerable that her daughter had to move out of the unit.

When reporters from Lianhe Zaobao went down to visit the area, they too claimed to notice the smell the second they left the lift.

Once they approached the door of the housing unit, the sound of cats meowing was immediately audible.

A neighbour also alleged that some of the cats would end up wandering into other units, having broken into her house on two occasions.

Other residents said that they have reached out to Nee Soon Town Council for assistance. However, the situation still did not improve.

Animal welfare groups working to rehome cats

Fortunately, local animal welfare groups are now working to resolve the situation.

In response to AsiaOne‘s queries, HDB confirmed that they received the complaints regarding the Yishun resident’s living conditions in May this year.

They paid her a house visit and noted that she had more than 50 cats living in poor conditions.

Together with AVS, NParks officers and CWS, HDB advised her to find an alternative home for the cats. The organisations also assessed the health conditions of the animals.

They are now engaging with animal welfare groups to help with sterilising and rehoming all of the felines.

While it seems that the effort is ongoing, AsiaOne reports that the flat was clean on 13 Jul, with the usual stench absent. At least 30 cats have apparently been removed as well.

MS News has reached out to AVS for more information on the matter. We’ll update the article once they get back.

Hope cats are rehomed into safer living conditions

While the resident may have good intentions by taking the cats in and offering them shelter, the conditions they are living in now may ironically end up placing them in more harm.

Inevitably too, the accumulation of cats in the flat has led to various problems to neighbours.

Hopefully, all the cats will be able to find loving new homes soon, where they can live in safety and comfort.

