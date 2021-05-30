Bedok Family Allegedly Receives Notice From HDB To Remove 50 Pet Cats

Many will agree that cats make adorable pets, but unfortunately, they are not allowed to be kept by families living in HDB flats.

On Sunday (30 May), a woman shared that a family living in Bedok has been ordered by authorities to remove 50 of their cats by 30 Jun.

Source

Due to this, the woman fears there would be a high possibility of the 50 cats living there being abandoned.

The woman is now appealing to the public to adopt the cats.

Bedok family with 50 cats allegedly asked to remove them

According to the Facebook post, a family has been housing 50 cats in their flat at Block 22 Bedok South Avenue 1.

Source

However, the family recently received a letter from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) asking them to remove the cats by 30 Jun.

The OP claimed that the family has a history of abandoning cats they have hoarded in the past.

In fact, animal rescue service Haus of Furries had just handled their case recently.

She then appeals to residents to watch out for the cats being abandoned in the area.

Cats up for immediate adoption

The woman shares that following this news, all 50 cats are now up for immediate adoption.

Source

The cats have all been sterilised and have an ear tip or Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) tattoo.

Source

For more information, you can reach out to the OP here.

Hope kitties can find loving homes

Caring for this many pets can be a real struggle.

As the woman seeks to rehome the cats, we sincerely hope that all 50 cats will find loving fur-ever homes so that they may get the TLC they deserve.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.