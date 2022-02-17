Feb BTO Projects Includes Kallang Whampoa, Tengah & Yishun Estates

For many of us, the new year beckons new beginnings, and this couldn’t be more apt for couples moving into their first homes.

Those who are still looking would be glad to know that the Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched 6 more Build-To-Order (BTO) projects this month, in estates like Geylang, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah, and Yishun.

With 3,953 units available in total and shorter waiting time for some projects, couples will have many attractive options to choose from.

Shorter waiting time for Yishun BTO flats

In a Facebook post today (17 Feb), National Development Minister Desmond Lee shared that HDB has launched 6 BTO projects for the Feb 2022 exercise.

Among them are 2 projects in Yishun, Yishun Boardwalk and Grove Spring @ Yishun, which will have shorter waiting times.

Ranging from 2.2-2.5 years, couples who opt for units in these estates will be able to move into their new homes sooner than many others.

Both estates offer 2-room Flexi, 3, 4, and 5-room flats to accommodate families of all sizes.

Mr Lee explains that the offer is to help first-time homebuyers who’d like to settle down quickly. He thus encourages them to apply for these flats as they will enjoy higher priority.

Prime location housing at Kallang Whampoa

Couples who value accessibility over urgency may want to consider homes in Kallang Whampoa instead, which are under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) project.

The King George’s Heights units will only be HDB’s second PLH launch. Near Lavender MRT station, the flats comprise 398 3 and 4-room units across 2 wings of 33 and 44 storeys.

Alternatively, prospective buyers who won’t mind venturing a little further east can look at homes at Dakot Crest in Geylang.



Paying homage to the old blocks that used to occupy Dakota Crescent, the 3 blocks ranging from 17 to 22 storeys high consist of 443 units of 2-room Flexi, 3, and 4-room flats.

The Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) and two of the residential blocks will also have roof gardens for residents to admire the neighbourhood from up above.

New homes in up-and-coming Tengah estate

If you’d like to veer away from the norm and explore fresher options, 2 projects in the up-and-coming Tengah estate – Plantation Creek and Parc Flora – may be up your alley.

Boasting 6 blocks with 713 units of 4 and 5-room flats, Plantation Creek would be ideal for families that need a little more space.

Amenities like an eating house, supermarket, shops, and childcare centre will be available, promising great convenience for busy families.

Parc Flora @ Tengah, meanwhile, will have additional 2-room Flexi and 3-room flats in the heart of Tengah Park District.

Home to the Market Place, the Park District will be Singapore’s first car-free HDB town centre. Much more pedestrian-friendly, residents can walk and cycle there safely.

Total of 3,953 units in Feb 2022 BTO exercise

According to Mr Lee, BTO projects at all locations except Yishun will take 3-5 years to complete.

Couples who’d like to apply can do so online via HDB’s portal here.

They have until 11.59pm on Wednesday (23 Feb) to indicate their choice town and flat type. HDB will then determine successful applicants through a computer ballot.

Good luck to all homebuyers

Considering how challenging it can be to secure a home in Singapore, we hope all prospective buyers will stand a good chance in this exercise.

No matter what size home they may be looking at, having a new place to move into will no doubt be exciting.

Here’s wishing all homebuyers the best in their bid to land their dream abodes.

