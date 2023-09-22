Man Wearing S’pore Flag As Cape Declares Himself God At Hougang Kopitiam, Jailed 2 Weeks

Man Jailed After Wearing Singapore Flag As Cape & Calling Himself God At Hougang Kopitiam

On 5 Sep, 36-year-old Roy Ravi Jaganathan showed up at a coffee shop or kopitiam in Hougang with a Singapore flag tied around his neck like a cape.

When he began shouting at random patrons, proclaiming himself God as he went from table to table, some customers called the police.

Yesterday (21 Sep), Ravi pleaded guilty in court to one count of public nuisance. The judge sentenced him to two weeks in jail.

Man declares himself God at Hougang kopitiam

In the morning of 5 Sep, Roy Ravi Jaganathan headed to the coffee shop at Blk 682 Hougang Avenue 8, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

He dressed in a bizarre combo of a green t-shirt, bermuda shorts over track pants, as well as a blue towel on his head with a cap over it.

But strangest of all was a Singapore flag which he apparently tied around his neck and wore like a cape.

Perhaps Ravi just felt patriotic but when he arrived at the coffee shop at around 8.30am, he allegedly began to rant incoherently.

He went from table to table, loudly declaring himself as God. He also lifted his t-shirt and exposed his torso.

Eventually, a patron called the police to report a “drunk man walking around hurling vulgarities and racist remarks”, stated ST.

Sentenced to 2 weeks’ jail for public nuisance

When police officers arrived, they found Ravi still there, shouting and causing a nuisance. They reportedly requested that he cease the harassment, but he ignored it.

Unsurprisingly, the officers arrested him and charged him with one count of public nuisance.

Ravi pleaded guilty to the offence in court on Thursday (21 Sep). According to ST, he had previously spent five days in jail for the same crime when he shouted aggressively and gestured with his umbrella at another coffee shop in Hougang.

Repeat offenders for public nuisance face up to three months’ jail, a S$2,000 fine, or both.

The judge sentenced Ravi to two weeks in jail.

Netizens hope he gets mental health help

The man’s repeated bizarre behaviour led many online to speculate that Ravi may not be mentally well.

Some called for him to be given treatment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), although there is currently no official statement on his mental well-being.

If Ravi is indeed mentally unwell, we hope he can get the professional help he needs.

