Car Collides With Hougang Lamppost On 16 Mar Morning

In an accident, drivers usually remain at the scene to assess the damage and check if anyone’s injured.

However, that apparently wasn’t the case for a recent accident in Hougang.

On Wednesday (16 Mar), a grey car crashed into a lamppost before coming to a stop on a sidewalk along Hougang Avenue 4.

However, residents of nearby blocks shared that 3 men had apparently climbed out hurriedly after the car crash. Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Car crashes into lamppost along Hougang Ave 4

According to Shin Min Daily News, residents staying near Block 670 Hougang Avenue 4 heard a loud noise at about 8.17am on Wednesday (16 Mar).

Apparently, a grey car had mounted the curb and crashed into one of the lampposts along the road.

The vehicle then slid across the grass verge before coming to a stop on the sidewalk in front of Block 670.

Footage of the aftermath shows the car heavily damaged—the doors and front bumper were severely dented while the windscreen had shattered.

3 men reportedly left the car in a rush

But here’s where things got even more bizarre.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, a resident said he witnessed 3 men scrambling out of the car after the crash.

A video shared by SG Road Vigilante shows a man in white exiting from the front passenger seat.

The trio apparently proceeded to run up the stairs and slope towards the nearby blocks.

Another resident, who has lived in the estate for more than 30 years, shared that the area is notorious for being accident-prone due to the road curves, which may be dangerous to drivers who speed.

Police investigating incident

In response to The Straits Times (ST), the police said it’s believed that the car had skidded prior to the crash.

The car was towed away approximately 4 hours after the accident.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt

Despite how severe the damages were, we’re thankful nobody was injured in the accident.

However, if the resident’s account is accurate, it remains baffling why the men in the car had left the scene in such a hurry.

We hope the police will get to the bottom of this incident as soon as possible.

