ICA Building Entry Only For Passport Applicants With Appointments, They’re Advised To Visit Alone

ICA Building Entry For Passport Applicants Who’ve Been Notified To Visit For 3 Reasons

More Singaporeans are travelling overseas after the lifting of two years of pandemic restrictions.

This has resulted in long queues at the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building, as the number of passport renewal applications shoot up.

To better manage the crowd, only passport applicants with appointments will now be allowed to enter the building.

They will need to bring supporting documents to prove that they’re allowed to enter.

ICA building entry restricted from 13 Jun

In a press release on Saturday (11 Jun), the ICA said the new measures will take effect from Monday (13 Jun).

Passport applicants entering the ICA Building should’ve been notified by the ICA to visit for one or more of these three reasons only:

collection of passport submission of supporting documents re-submission of photos

This applies only for passport services, not for other ICA services.

Supporting documents needed for ICA building entry

Those who’re visiting the ICA Building for the above reasons must still show proof with supporting documents.

For passport collection, visitors must show one or more of the following:

e-appointment booking to visit ICA Building manual collection slips online notification or pink notification card informing the bearer that their passport is ready for collection

For submission of documents, visitors must show an email notification to do so, while those re-submitting photos must have an online notification.

Passport collection at post offices encouraged

Even if you may be allowed to enter the ICA Building to collect your passport, it may be a good idea to avoid doing so to avoid the long queues.

Thus, the ICA is encouraging people to collect their passport at post offices, 27 of which offer this service.

No additional fees are payable to collect passports at post offices.

Passport applicants who still insist on visiting the ICA Building to collect their passport should do it alone, the ICA said.

Children, seniors and those needing special assistance can be accompanied by one person only.

Other means to contact ICA

Singaporeans applying for passports, but haven’t been notified to enter the ICA Building, will have to contact ICA by other means.

For example, those who need to travel urgently and can’t wait the minimum time of six weeks can submit an appeal online here to expedite their passport application.

If they can’t go online and don’t have help in doing so, they may visit the ICA Building for assistance on online submission.

Those who would simply like to check their application status can log on to MyICA.

All other enquires on passports can be handled via the ICA’s Live Chat from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.

Over 5,000 passports a day issued

If the new measures seem strict, the ICA explained that they’re necessary as they’re currently issuing more than 5,000 passports a day.

That’s almost three times the number that they issued in 2019, before Covid-19.

This is “an unprecedented rate” for production and issuance of passports, they said, and means that more officers are being redeployed for this work.

However, hordes of people are still visiting the ICA Building for other purposes, like checking passport application status and requesting faster clearance.

The long queues that have resulted have required the deployment of additional ICA officers for crowd management.

With the new restrictions on entry, it’s hoped that the manpower used for crowd management and on-site requests can be diverted to processing and issuing new passports more quickly.

Head down only when necessary

Since borders reopened, many Singaporeans might have heard of horror stories involving passport renewals and long queues.

Thus, it might be wise to cooperate and go down the ICA Building only when absolutely necessary.

By handling passport renewal matters online as much as possible, it helps our swamped ICA staff do their work more efficiently.

Hopefully, everybody will be able to go on their long-awaited overseas trips smoothly.

