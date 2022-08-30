IKEA Bag Stuck On Queenstown MRT Tracks, SCDF Deploys Crane To Retrieve It

IKEA Bag Stuck On MRT Tracks Spotted On 24 Aug

When we spot a suspicious item in Singapore, many of us will err on the side of caution and lodge a report with the authorities.

That’s what a member of the public did when they saw an item stuck along the outside of the MRT tracks near Queenstown station.

A TikTok video from Saturday (27 Aug) shows the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deploying a truck with a crane – or, more accurately, a Combined Platform Ladder (CPL) – to the scene.

Two officers then tried to retrieve what appeared to be an IKEA bag.

According to the TikToker, the officers, who were donning protective gear, took quite a while to do so.

SCDF officers retrieve bag stuck on MRT tracks

The bag seemed to have been caught on the side of the tracks and one of the officers eventually managed to free it using a metal tong.

Officers then immediately checked the contents of the bag to ensure that it was safe.

OP said she then asked the police about the incident and they shared that it was “nothing serious”.

As the camera panned to the streets near the tracks, it showed at least three SCDF vehicles and five police cars in the area.

In her caption, OP said that this was her first time seeing so many SCDF and police officers around.

She praised Singapore for truly taking safety to “another level”.

Netizens say strong winds might have swept bag there

When OP questioned how the IKEA bag ended up there in the first place, many commenters soon chimed in with their own theories.

One netizen said that it was probably swept there by the strong winds from recent storms.

Some even joked that it was the doing of IKEA’s marketing department.

Another shared that regardless of how it ended up there, everyone should take precautions when they spot a mysterious bag in a place such as the MRT station.

Bag handed over to police

Speaking to MS News, SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 8.55am on Wednesday (24 Aug) along Commonwealth Avenue.

Upon their arrival, they deployed a CPL. SCDF officers, equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), then retrieved an object from the external facade of a train track.

Fortunately, no harmful substances were detected from the retrieved bag, which was later handed over to the police.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.