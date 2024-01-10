IKEA S’pore Issues Recall For USB Charger, Warns Of Thermal Burns & Electric Shocks

IKEA Singapore Issues Recall For ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Charger

IKEA Singapore has issued a recall for one of its USB chargers.

The furniture firm warned that the power cable of the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB may get damaged after prolonged use, which might in turn cause users to experience thermal burns and electric shock.

Customers will get a full refund when they return the product at any IKEA store. There’s also no need to show any proof of purchase.

On Wednesday (10 Jan), IKEA Singapore announced the recall of the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger in dark grey via their website and social media pages.

The issue with the charger appears to lie with its power cable.

IKEA warned that the cable may get “damaged or broken” after prolonged use. This is especially the case if the cable was wrapped around a charger or it was “bent back and forth”.

The furniture firm said that such damaged cables may cause users to suffer thermal burns and electric shock.

Based on reports online, it seems Singapore isn’t the only country or territory affected by the recall.

IKEA outlets in Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia have also issued similar advisories.

IKEA urges users to return affected product

Even though there haven’t been any such incidents reported in Singapore, IKEA Singapore is urging users to stop using and return the affected product.

Users can identify the charger by its model number “ICPSW5-40-1” on the backside of the product.

Customers can return the ÅSKSTORM charger at any IKEA store for a full refund, without showing any proof of receipt.

Those who require more information can reach out to IKEA via their customer centre at +65 6786 6868.

