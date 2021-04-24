Some Go For Sneak Preview Of IKEA Jem On 22 Apr, Share Photos Of Interior Including Restaurant & Bistro

Since IKEA’s 3rd branch in Singapore was announced to be coming to Jem in Apr 2021, many Westies have been anticipating the opening.

Now it’s Apr 2021, and some may be wondering: Is it open yet?

Well it’s not open yet, but it will be very soon – specifically on Thursday (29 Apr).

However, some lucky Singaporeans managed to get a sneak preview of the place, and have photos to (temporarily) satisfy our curiosity.

Source

What they found is a sprawling store that crosses over 3 floors, and a bistro that’s perfect for the era of social distancing – it has a click-and-collect system.

Store confirms opening date & time

Though IKEA Jem may not be open to the public yet, recent visitors to the mall would have noticed that it’s already more or less ready for the world.

Thanks to its clear glass shutters, we can peer in to see what it’s like.

Source

To what must be the delight of many, there’s also poster confirming that the store will open on Thursday (29 Apr) at 10am.

Source

Some invited for sneak preview

Ahead of the opening, some Singaporeans were invited for a preview during its Co-worker Family & Friends Day – which may prompt those not invited to become a little green with envy.

Source

On 22 Apr, those invited were welcomed by staff with applause, being the 1st members of the public to enter the hallowed store. Check out the video here:

However, they made up for it by taking some photos and sharing them so the rest of the us can see what they saw.

3 levels connected by escalators and lift

Firstly, there’s much ground to cover, as the megastore takes up 3 levels of the mall – 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Source

Of course, they’re easily accessed by escalators and lifts.

Source

Check-outs on every floor

Netizen Alan Neo even shared this handy guide on what can be found on which floor.

You’ll note that unlike IKEA Alexandra and Tampines, you’ll be able to check out your purchases on every floor of IKEA Jem.

Source

That’ll probably come in very handy to mitigate the always-long check-out queues.

Food is on the 4th floor

If like many Singaporeans, the highlight of a trip to IKEA is the food, you’ll have noted that the restaurant, bistro and food market are all on the 4th floor.

Source

So make a beeline to that floor if you want to fill your stomach first.

What’s different about the bistro here is the Click & Collect concept.

Source

Apparently, that means you can scan a QR code and make payment online first, before receiving an SMS to collect your food.

Source

A photo of the restaurant shows that the counters are quite roomy, with what looks like ample space for food serving and large displays.

Source

The IKEA we all know & love

The rest of the store is the IKEA we all know and love.

Source

Just like you enjoyed walking through the showrooms and picking out small items in the other 2 stores, you’ll enjoy doing that at Jem too.

Source

Look out for the projections that give you tips on how furniture items can be best used.

Source

And lest we forget we’re still amid a pandemic, there’ll also be hand sanitisers so we can all keep clean and safe.

Source

IKEA Jem coming in 4 days

Opening day is just 4 days away, so if these photos excite you, don’t forget to hop over.

Source

It’ll probably be crowded though, so do keep in mind safe distancing measures and don’t go in if it’s too packed.

Westies can also consider visiting its home planning and renovation studio in Jurong Point.

Otherwise, enjoy the meatballs, and don’t forget to share your memories with us!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.