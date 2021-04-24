Some Go For Sneak Preview Of IKEA Jem On 22 Apr, Share Photos Of Interior Including Restaurant & Bistro
Since IKEA’s 3rd branch in Singapore was announced to be coming to Jem in Apr 2021, many Westies have been anticipating the opening.
Now it’s Apr 2021, and some may be wondering: Is it open yet?
Well it’s not open yet, but it will be very soon – specifically on Thursday (29 Apr).
However, some lucky Singaporeans managed to get a sneak preview of the place, and have photos to (temporarily) satisfy our curiosity.
What they found is a sprawling store that crosses over 3 floors, and a bistro that’s perfect for the era of social distancing – it has a click-and-collect system.
Store confirms opening date & time
Though IKEA Jem may not be open to the public yet, recent visitors to the mall would have noticed that it’s already more or less ready for the world.
Thanks to its clear glass shutters, we can peer in to see what it’s like.
To what must be the delight of many, there’s also poster confirming that the store will open on Thursday (29 Apr) at 10am.
Some invited for sneak preview
Ahead of the opening, some Singaporeans were invited for a preview during its Co-worker Family & Friends Day – which may prompt those not invited to become a little green with envy.
On 22 Apr, those invited were welcomed by staff with applause, being the 1st members of the public to enter the hallowed store. Check out the video here:
However, they made up for it by taking some photos and sharing them so the rest of the us can see what they saw.
3 levels connected by escalators and lift
Firstly, there’s much ground to cover, as the megastore takes up 3 levels of the mall – 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
Of course, they’re easily accessed by escalators and lifts.
Check-outs on every floor
Netizen Alan Neo even shared this handy guide on what can be found on which floor.
You’ll note that unlike IKEA Alexandra and Tampines, you’ll be able to check out your purchases on every floor of IKEA Jem.
That’ll probably come in very handy to mitigate the always-long check-out queues.
Food is on the 4th floor
If like many Singaporeans, the highlight of a trip to IKEA is the food, you’ll have noted that the restaurant, bistro and food market are all on the 4th floor.
So make a beeline to that floor if you want to fill your stomach first.
What’s different about the bistro here is the Click & Collect concept.
Apparently, that means you can scan a QR code and make payment online first, before receiving an SMS to collect your food.
A photo of the restaurant shows that the counters are quite roomy, with what looks like ample space for food serving and large displays.
The IKEA we all know & love
The rest of the store is the IKEA we all know and love.
Just like you enjoyed walking through the showrooms and picking out small items in the other 2 stores, you’ll enjoy doing that at Jem too.
Look out for the projections that give you tips on how furniture items can be best used.
And lest we forget we’re still amid a pandemic, there’ll also be hand sanitisers so we can all keep clean and safe.
IKEA Jem coming in 4 days
Opening day is just 4 days away, so if these photos excite you, don’t forget to hop over.
It’ll probably be crowded though, so do keep in mind safe distancing measures and don’t go in if it’s too packed.
Westies can also consider visiting its home planning and renovation studio in Jurong Point.
Otherwise, enjoy the meatballs, and don’t forget to share your memories with us!
