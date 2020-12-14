IKEA Will Offer Home Reno Packages From $9,900 At Jurong Point

Securing a home may already be a challenge for young couples, let alone affording renovation. However, it seems that IKEA is trying to make such projects more attainable for new home owners.

Besides their new JEM store opening in 2021, the Swedish furniture giant will be setting up a planning and renovation studio elsewhere in the West, at Jurong Point.

Their renovation packages reportedly go for as low as $9,900 for a 2-room unit.

IKEA renovation studio opening at Jurong Point in Jan 2021

Facebook page Auntie Approved Deals shared a photo showing a boarded up Jurong Point unit with the IKEA Planning and Renovation Studio poster out front.

The poster states the opening date to be some time in Jan 2021.

Though not much info is available, the line, “Design, renovate and furnish your home in Singapore” indicates a possible home renovation service.

So unlike its counterpart in Jurong East, this will most likely be a much smaller outlet.

Packages for different-sized units

For the unacquainted, IKEA’s renovation and interior design service isn’t new, having already been available at their Tampines and Alexandra outlets.

However, the upcoming Jurong Point store will be good news for Westies who won’t have to make the long commute just for design consultations.

Young couples who need pro tips for BTO renos will be glad to know that different packages are available for all flat sizes.

For example, a $9,900 package for a 2-room flat includes space-saving designs to allow Singaporeans to make the most out of their humble abodes.

A 3-room HDB flat package meanwhile goes for $12,500, with rustic and minimalist design inspirations which you can’t go wrong with.

Those who’ve successfully secured larger homes can consider the 4-room and 5-room packages which also follow the similar vibes closely.

The corresponding products and prices are listed in detail, so you can plan your Nordic dream home to a T.

Customisable designs according to customers’ preferences

Of course, if you have more unique ideas of what your home would look like, feel free to share them with the designer.

They’ll simply guide you along as you customise your home to your liking.

Note that additional costs such as delivery and installation of products have not been included. Instead, they will be in the final quote after plans have been confirmed.

According to IKEA’s website, consultation is free at their existing outlets. All you have to do is bring your floor plan there.

We’ll update once more information is available about the Jurong Point outlet.

Making renovations affordable & accessible

With their renovation and interior design service already benefitting many new homeowners, bringing it to the West will only expand IKEA’s reach.

Hopefully, Westies who are planning to design their dream homes will take full advantage of this convenience.

Here’s to wishing all keen homeowners the best, and may you have a home you’ll love and be proud of.

