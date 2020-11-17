5,795 BTO Units Across 5 Estates Available In HDB’s Nov Exercise

Despite the rollercoaster year that 2020 has been, many are still making plans to settle down with their bae.

Thankfully, the Housing Development Board (HDB) has released a slew of new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats this year.

If Lady Luck has not been on your side over the past launches, here’s another chance at securing an abode for you and your partner.

On Tuesday (17 Nov), HDB launched 5,795 BTO flats as part of the final sales exercise of the year, including residences at prime locations like Bishan, Toa Payoh, and Tampines.

Bishan Ridges

Source

Read on for more details on the projects in each location.

1. Bishan — short walk from MRT & park connector

The largest housing project of the November launch is Bishan Ridges, with 1502 units.

Bishan Ridges

Source

It is also likely going to be the most sought-after BTO launch among the new releases.

The units will be conveniently located on Bishan Street 14, only a short 400m or 5-minute walk from Bishan MRT.

Source

Bishan Ridges is also right next to Kallang River, giving prospective home-owners an unobstructed view of nature.

Bishan Ridges

Source

This also means the Kallang Park Connector is only a stone’s throw away, perfect for leisurely strolls to the nearby Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Bishan Ridges has 2-room Flexi, 4-, and 5-room flats available. The indicative price range is tabulated below.

Source

The development comprises 6 residential blocks, but notably, the 2-room Flexi flats are only offered to seniors aged 55 and above.

Bishan Ridges is estimated to be completed in the 2nd quarter of 2026.

2. Toa Payoh — prime location near MRTs & amenities

The next popular BTO releases are the centrally-located Bartley Beacon and Parkview @ Bidadari at Toa Payoh.

ParkView @ Bidadari

Source

Both developments are located near MRT stations and the future Bidadari Park.

Source

There are also countless schools such as Cedar Primary and Secondary School, Maris Stella High School (Primary and Secondary), and Bartley Secondary School in the vicinity.

Bartley Beacon would be located at the junction of Bartley Road and Mount Vernon Road, right next to Bartley MRT.

Bartley Beacon

Source

Future residents of Bartley Beacon would even be able to enjoy facilities such as an eating house, supermarket, childcare centre, and a Committee Centre within the development.

Bartley Beacon

Source

Nearby, Parkview @ Bidadari, is sandwiched between 3 MRT stations — Bartley, Potong Pasir, and Woodleigh.

ParkView @ Bidadari

Source

Bartley Beacon has 3-,4-, and 5-room flats available while Parkview @ Bidadari has 3- and 4-room flats.

The indicative price range for each flat type is as follow:

Source

Bartley Beacon and Parkview @ Bidadari are estimated to be completed in the 2nd and 1st quarter of 2025 respectively.

3. Tampines — near famous Bedok 85 Market

Another popular mature estate is the eastern suburb of Tampines, where Tampines GreenEmerald will be launched.

Tampines GreenEmerald

Source

Bounded by Bedok Reservoir Road and Tampines Street 96, 750 units will be offered at this location.

Tampines GreenEmerald

Source

Though it might not be near any MRT stations, it is pretty near to the famous Bedok 85 Market.

Tampines GreenEmerald offers 2-room Flexi, 4-, and 5-room flats. These are the indicative price range for each flat type.

Source

The estate is set to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2025.

4. Sembawang — 2 nearby MRTs & upcoming community hub

Sembawang will also be launching its BTO residence, Sun Sails.

Sun Sails

Source



The development is located along Sembawang Avenue, Sembawang Road, and Sembawang Link.

Source

It might not be the most convenient of locations, but its surrounded by 2 MRT stations — Sembawang and Canberra station.

Sun Sails

Source

Best of all, it will also be directly opposite the upcoming Bukit Canberra Hub, with amenities like a hawker centre as well as sports and medical facilities just a short walk away.

These 8 residential blocks will offer 726 units comprising 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats.

The indicative price ranges of Sun Sails are as such:

Source

It is estimated to be completed in the 2nd quarter of 2025.

5. Tengah — exciting up-and-coming neighbourhood

Although this BTO location might seem the most ulu, it is definitely an up-and-coming neighbourhood with exciting developments in the works.

2 BTO residences will be offered at Tengah, Garden Court @ Tengah and Garden Terrace at Tengah.

Garden Court @ Tengah

Source

Both within the Garden District, future residents will likely be surrounded by lush greenery.

Garden Court @ Tengah is located between Tengah Garden Avenue and Plantation Crescent.

Garden Court @ Tengah

Source

Adjacent to it is Garden Terrace @ Tengah, bounded by Tengah Garden Avenue and Tengah Boulevard.

Garden Terrace @ Tengah

Source

These developments are close to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), so those who drive have no need to worry about convenience.

Source

The area will also be a lot more accessible in due time with Hong Kah MRT station expected to be completed in 2026.

With a total of 1,516 units available at Tengah, it just might be your best chance at securing a unit.

Both residences offer 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room flats with the following indicative prices.

Source

The Tengah BTO projects are set to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2024 — the earliest of the lot.

BTO applications close 23 Nov

The Nov BTO sale starts on Tuesday (17 Nov) and will conclude on Monday (23 Nov).

This is also the final sales exercise for the year, so make sure you submit your application or you’d have to wait till next year for the next BTO launch.

Which of these new BTO projects are you and your partner eyeing? Share them in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Housing Development Board (HDB).