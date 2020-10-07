IKEA Jurong Hiring 200 Workers Ahead Of Opening In 2021

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic that has severely affected economies around the world, many companies have chosen to call a halt to their expansion plans.

Swedish furniture giant IKEA, however, is not slowing down. Despite IKEA Singapore reporting a 10% drop in revenue in the last financial year, they’re on track to open their 3rd outlet in Singapore come 2021.

According to The Straits Times on Wednesday (7 Oct), IKEA Singapore announced that it will be hiring 200 new employees for its up-and-coming outlet in Jem.

IKEA Jurong hiring staff planning and safety &security specialists

On IKEA’s career portal, 35 job applications were listed, though not all for its latest Jurong outlet.

Among the vacancies for its Jem store include specialists in the fields of staff planning and safety & security. Both are full-time roles.

IKEA was also hiring F&B staff for the food section of its Jem outlet. However, such applications have closed on 30 Sep.

IKEA hiring selling manager with salary up to $22,000

There were more vacancies listed on the MyCareersFuture portal, including a commercial manager position for IKEA Jurong that pays $5,000-$7,000 monthly.

The successful candidate will lead several teams at the Swedish furniture retailer’s latest outlet, including:

Sales

Customer relations

Communication & interior design

However, the position that pays the most would definitely be the selling manager which offers up to $22,000 every month.

The ideal person for the job would have to be pretty good with numbers, be able to develop long-term strategies, and must be familiar with IKEA’s products and competitors.

IKEA, did not specify which outlet the position is for, but that didn’t stop 40 candidates from submitting their applications.

IKEA’s smaller outlet in Jem will open in 2021

IKEA’s outlet in Jem will be unlike any that we’ve seen in Singapore.

Occupying the space previously used by Robinsons, the outlet will be much smaller.

However, customers can still enjoy their favourite Swedish meatballs and salmon at the food section.

The outlet is slated to open in 2021.

It is encouraging that companies like IKEA are still keen on gaining a firmer foothold in Singapore despite the current global economic outlook.

Hopefully, this has a trickle-down effect for Singaporeans, creating more career opportunities on one hand while bringing convenience for consumers on the other.

