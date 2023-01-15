No Increased Risk Of Stroke After Covid-19 Bivalent Vaccine, Safety Profile Similar To Past Jabs: MOH

Bivalent Covid-19 Vaccine Benefits Outweigh Risks, MOH Says In Response To Possible Ischaemic Stroke Risk

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said current data shows no increased risk of ischaemic stroke after receiving the bivalent vaccine in Singapore.

This follows news of United States federal health authorities investigating a potential safety concern over an increased risk of stroke following the bivalent vaccine.

The potential increased risk, which is said to affect men over the age of 65, was discovered through a monitoring system, the vaccine safety datalink (VSD).

However, MOH said the updated bivalent Covid-19 vaccine would reduce the risk of severe disease and death “by multiple folds” compared to not getting it.

It hence recommended that people get their bivalent vaccine shots, especially since the US has not changed its recommendations presently.

MOH says data shows no increased risk of stroke after bivalent vaccine

The preliminary safety concern was picked up in one vaccine safety monitoring system, but not in other analyses. Other countries haven’t reported such a risk either, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported MOH as saying.

This preliminary signal has not been identified with the bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite the flag, health authorities do not believe there is a true clinical risk at this time.

Pfizer and BioNTech also said they’ve seen a lower rate of reported ischaemic strokes following vaccination with the bivalent vaccine.

MOH also concurred, stating there appears to be no increased risk after receiving either bivalent vaccine available here.

In fact, the safety profile appears to be similar to past monovalent versions, although no figures were given.

CDC and MOH continue to urge vaccinations

While a risk of ischaemic stroke may exist as flagged by the VSD, neither MOH nor CDC is changing their guidelines.

They still urge everyone to get their booster. Said MOH, “It is important to remain up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination to reduce one’s risk of severe Covid-19, and to protect against current and future variants.”

Authorities here stated that the benefit of the bivalent vaccines continues to outweigh the risks.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thirdman on Pexels.