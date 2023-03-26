Former Indeed S’pore Employee Gets Laid Off, He Stocks Up On Office Snacks Before Leaving

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Employee Laid Off By Indeed Singapore, He Responds By Raiding Office Pantry

Mass layoffs were rampant back in 2022, leaving many fired employees in a difficult situation. The trend appears to have continued in 2023, affecting thousands more workers, including in Singapore.

Recently, job hiring platform Indeed conducted a round of layoffs, affecting 15% of its total workforce. Singaporeans were among those affected, with one of them taking to TikTok to share his experience.

He too had to leave his position at the company — but not without taking advantage of their well-stocked pantry.

Former Indeed Singapore employee gets laid off

Taking to TikTok, the OP first broke the news to his mother in a video on 24 Mar.

Telling her that Indeed Singapore laid him off, he jokes to her that he might focus more on TikTok for now.

The OP then follows it up with a second video, in which he raids the office pantry one last time before leaving.

“I just got laid off from Indeed,” he says in the caption, showing the pantry which contains a wide variety of snacks — including Hello Panda cookies, Yam Yam treats and several bags of potato chips.

Taking a couple of them, he fills up a massive bag before sneaking out to make his getaway.

Video goes viral on TikTok

The video has since gone viral, with over 100 comments and 8000 views at the time of writing.

A few commenters even asked him to plunder more snacks, pointing out that the worst had already happened.

Other Singaporeans previously working for Indeed also shared that the lay-offs had affected them as well.

There were also those who wished him the best in his future endeavours, which included being a full-time travel officer for a local touring group.

Indeed lays off 2,200 employees

According to a press release on 22 Mar, Indeed laid off 2,200 employees, which translated to roughly about 15% of its workforce.

The lay-offs will affect “nearly every team”, according to Indeed chief executive officer Chris Hyams.

The Business Times reports that the layoffs affected more than 200 Singapore-based employees. On 22 Mar, the company cut the jobs of 90% of its Singapore team responsible for engineering and product development.

Roles under talent acquisition, trust and safety also bore the brunt of the layoffs.

Indeed’s Anson Road tech office has also closed down.

“We remain committed to Singapore, with our other local office supporting all Singapore employees,” a spokesperson said.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.