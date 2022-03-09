Businessman Hands $100,000 Cheque To Young Boy For Bone Marrow Transplant

Even though Singapore has exceptional medical technology, they often come with a heavy price tag that not everybody can afford.

When 5-year-old boy Wu Hong Chang’s leukaemia relapsed, the cost of his treatment was beyond his family’s financial capabilities.

Source

Thankfully, an Indonesian businessman decided to help them with the expenses.

Boy’s father could not afford $350,000 medical bill

Wu Hong Chang (name translated from Chinese) was only 3 years old when he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), reported Shin Min Daily News.

After undergoing chemotherapy in Malaysia, he relapsed and sought treatment at National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore.

Source

There, he underwent Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Even though the treatment was effective initially, its effects waned a month later.

Therefore, Hong Chang needed a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible before the cancer cells returned.

Though the young boy’s father, Mr Wu Nai Long, was willing to donate some of his bone marrow to save his son, he was allegedly unable to afford the $350,000 bill.

Indonesian businessman couldn’t bear to see him suffer any longer

According to Shin Min Daily, Weng Jun Min, an Indonesian businessman, contacted the boy’s family after learning about his predicament.

He reportedly teared up when he saw the report because he has a grandson who is around the same age as Hong Chang.

Source

Mr Weng thus decided to visit little Hong Chang and his father in person, with a $100,000 cheque in hand to help pay for the boy’s medical fees.

He also told the boy’s father that the most important thing was to cure his son. Mr Weng then encouraged the boy, telling him that he will lead a strong life after recovery.

A life-changing act of kindness

It is always difficult to watch a child suffer, what more if it’s your own.

We’re glad that Hong Chang will be receiving the help he needs, and hope that his treatment will go smoothly.

Kudos to Mr Weng for his generosity. We’re sure his life-changing act of kindness will always be remembered by the family.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.