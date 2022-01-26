Workplace Accident Leaves 24-Year-Old Migrant Worker With Amputated Leg

Migrant workers travel great distances away from their home country in search of a better life for their families.

Unfortunately, some meet with unfortunate accidents whilst working and find themselves in need of help in a foreign country.

On Tuesday (25 Jan), welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats took to Facebook to share the story of Vinoth, a migrant worker who had his leg amputated after a workplace accident.

Source

Vinoth’s colleagues are now trying to crowdfund his medical and rehabilitation bills.

Migrant worker’s leg amputated after accident in Dec 2021

On Tuesday (25 Jan), ItsRainingRaincoats penned a Facebook post about Vinoth, a 24-year-old migrant worker who came to Singapore in Jan 2021.

He initially had big dreams of securing a better life for himself and his family.

However, on 3 Dec 2021, a steel plate fell on Vinoth’s right leg as he was working.

The terrible work accident crushed his leg, which had to be amputated in order to save his life.

Source

Colleagues crowdfund his medical and rehabilitation bills

Following the accident, Vinoth’s colleagues banded together to start a crowdfunding project to help with his medical and rehabilitation bills.

According to the Give.Asia page, Vinoth’s family back in Tamil Nadu, India is not well to do.

Vinoth’s hospital bills are hefty, amounting to over $114,000. Even after his discharge, he now has to undergo rehabilitation which costs around $50,000.

While he would be able to receive a workman compensation of $45,000, the claim can only be submitted and approved by the insurance company much later.

To date, the campaign has raised $56,726 thanks to 847 donors.

Source

Nevertheless, there’s still a long way to go before reaching their goal of $150,000 which will allow Vinoth to get the help he requires.

Company hopes to get him prosthetic leg

Even after being discharged from the hospital, Vinoth remains in shock and grief.

In spite of the upcoming challenges, ItsRainingRaincoats was “impressed” that he could still manage a smile for the camera.

Source

To tide through this difficult time, the welfare group said they’ve been sending him food and snacks.

But the reality is harsh. Back home in India, Vinoth’s parents are struggling with work — his father had lost a toe to diabetes and his mother only works on an ad-hoc basis at a paddy field.

For now, Vinoth has been given a wheelchair to aid his mobility.

Eventually, the Give.Asia campaign stated that Vinoth’s company is considering helping him get a prosthetic leg.

This way, Vinoth would be able to do light duties and continue his employment in Singapore. He would also be able to continue to provide for his family.

ItsRainingRaincoats urged the public to keep their thoughts and prayers with Vinoth and contribute to paying off Vinoth’s medical expenses.

If you’d like to contribute towards Vinoth’s recovery, you can do so on Give.Asia. All donations will go directly to National University Hospital (NUH).

Help contribute to Vinoth’s recovery

Migrant workers work long hours in far-flung countries in hopes of providing their families with a better quality of life.

When they sustain such life-altering injuries in the process, it’s only right we give them the help and support they deserve.

