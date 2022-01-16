Singapore Magazine Snaps Pictures Of Migrant Workers In Classy Outfits

As the saying goes, never judge a book by its cover. And that saying applies to many migrant workers who come to Singapore, leaving behind their previous lives in their homeland.

In pursuing their rice bowls here, they can’t afford to dress to the nines. However, an independent publication in Singapore aims to make a change by dressing 6 migrant workers in classy outfits.

Source

As part of a magazine issue, these migrant workers get a complete high-fashion makeover and pose in front of cameras in striking poses.

Stories of their lives will accompany these pictures, which will be published in a magazine that comes out later this year.

Changing the narrative around migrant workers through classy outfits

The magazine, In Plain Sight, is the brainchild of Nicolette Ow, a LASALLE graduate who aims to bring about discourse on the lives of migrant workers and their status in society.

Speaking in an interview, Ms Ow shared that she strives to increase the visibility of “unseen and undervalued communities” in Singapore by dressing them in fashionable outfits.

Wartiningsih, a helper from Indonesia

Source

The magazine features essential low-wage workers, such as:

domestic workers

migrant workers

elderly cleaners.

Instead of being regarded as mere essential workers, Ms Ow and her team of creatives hope that beautiful dresses and dapper suits can make them feel seen, respected and empowered.

Betty, a helper from the Philippines

Source

She also yearns to spark more discussions about the salaries and stigmas surrounding the essential workers.

Each outfit styled thoughtfully

While the migrant workers are dressed to dominate any runway, there is careful thought behind their outfits.

Ms Ow, the shoot’s editor and art director, said she styled each individual to reflect their personal dreams, personalities and roles they held in their families.

Take Vijay, for example, a project engineer who hails from India. Although he wishes to reunite with his family, the pandemic halted his plans.

Source

Continuing to support his family, he turned to poetry and has even published a book of his works.

Source

A copy of the magazine costs $35. But pre-orders for the 1st issue are closed for now.

All profits will go to funding HOME Singapore and their efforts in supporting migrant workers. Here’s to hoping that we’ll get to see the 2nd issue real soon.

Showcasing migrant workers in a new light

It’s heartening to see our invisible heroes finally celebrated for their amazing work during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, as essential workers, society tends to overlook and underappreciate them.

Hopefully, showcasing these migrant workers in a new light can lead to appreciation by many parts of the community.

