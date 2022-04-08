Indonesian Murtabak Stall Cooks Up Exotic Combinations

In the culinary world, it’s hard to stand out from the crowd if you’re not cooking up something revolutionary or extraordinary.

However, this Indonesian murtabak stall seems to have cracked the code with its recipes comprising exotic ingredients like whole fish and even Indomie.

Through his uploads on TikTok, the stall owner shares his most daring food combinations, leaving netizens clamouring for more audacious combos.

If the stacks of empty plates left by satisfied customers are anything to go by, we think he’s onto something big.

Indonesian stall wraps whole fishes, crabs & Indomie in murtabak

In his many videos on TikTok, the stall owner serves up very unconventional ingredients in his murtabak.

In the beginning, he would showcase murtabak combined with common seafood items like prawns, squid, and fish.

Subsequently, he began slapping other odd ingredients into his murtabak, such as whole fish heads and even lobsters.

Takes on challenges in TikTok comments

Curious TikTok users have taken to the comments section with various suggestions of fillings he should try next, which the stall owner gamely attempts.

For instance, one user suggested he make a murtabak using oysters. The outcome bears an uncanny resemblance to the oyster omelette we all love here in Singapore.

As time went by, he would up the ante with each video, culminating with a whole catfish wrapped in the murtabak.

While these exotic combinations may seem hard to stomach, his videos show happy customers wiping the food clean off their plates.

Drop by someday for a taste of their exotic murtabaks

Have a penchant for odd dishes? Find yourself licking your lips after watching the videos? Here’s how you can get to the stall the next time you’re in the country:



Martabak Kepiting Aceh

Address: Jl. Rel Kereta Api, Kabupaten Pidie Jaya, Aceh, Indonesia

Opening Hours: 4pm – 12.30am daily

If you manage to visit, remember to post lots of videos so others can live vicariously through you.

Interesting twists to a familiar dish

For Singaporeans, murtabak usually involves copious amounts of curry and a doughy sandwich of meaty goodness. In Indonesia, they come in sweet variations as well, called martabak.

Sweet or savoury, we’re sure there are many who are dreaming of sinking their teeth into this stall’s exotic combinations.

Would you be down to try these exotic murtabaks? Let us know in the comments.

