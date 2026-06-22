Missing TikToker found in M’sia public toilet, 2 days after ‘paranormal’ livestream cut abruptly

Influencer found in weakened state in public toilet after ‘paranormal’ livestream cut abruptly

A 34-year-old influencer who went missing for more than two days after livestreaming paranormal activities was found in a weakened state at a public toilet near Skytrex Adventure Park in the Ayer Keroh Botanical Gardens, Malaysia, on Sunday (21 June).

He was discovered by a passerby at 3.03pm and was immediately taken to Melaka Hospital for medical treatment.

Livestream went black at 9pm and he could not be contacted

According to Superintendent Halim Abas, Acting Police Chief of the Melaka Tengah District, the man had been conducting a late-night livestream on TikTok under the handle “BOSS OJANG” at around 8.30pm on Friday (19 June).

The broadcast suddenly cut off at about 9pm.

The man’s friend was watching the livestream. He attempted to contact him multiple times via phone and WhatsApp but received no response.

Fearing for his safety, the friend went to the vicinity of the Ayer Keroh Country Club Resort to search, but initially found nothing.

“After days of complete silence, the friend lodged an official missing person report at 3.29am on 21 June,” said Superintendent Halim.

“Police then mobilised to locate him immediately.”

Public found him in toilet near Skytrex Adventure Park

Following the report, police worked alongside the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and personnel from the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) to conduct a coordinated search.

The department dispatched two fire engines from the Ayer Keroh Fire Station, carrying seven firefighters, to the area.

The search focused on the resort and the surrounding zones within the Botanical Gardens.

The operation concluded when a member of the public discovered the influencer inside a public restroom near Skytrex Adventure Park.

He reportedly suffered from severe physical weakness, dehydration, and exhaustion.

Victim treated on site and sent to hospital

Firefighters from Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) immediately provided first-aid stabilisation.

They transported the man via ambulance to Melaka Hospital for comprehensive evaluation and treatment.

Authorities advised against delayed reporting for such incidents

Commenting on the rescue timeline, Mohammad Hafizaturullah, the Second Deputy Fire Commander of the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department, issued a stern reminder to the public about the consequences of delayed incident reporting.

He emphasised that such critical delays should never occur, as failing to notify authorities immediately squanders the “golden window” for search and rescue, thereby drastically increasing the difficulty and danger of the operation.

Also read: Missing Chinese influencer found injured & homeless in Cambodia



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Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian and Skytrex Adventure on Facebook.