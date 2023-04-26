Executed S’porean Inmate Learnt About Dismissed Appeal While Meeting Family, Last Photos Show Him Smiling

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Inmate On Death Row Held Onto Hope That Appeal Would Succeed Till Final Moments

Knowing when and how you’d die — especially at the hands of the law — is daunting, more so when you believe that you’re innocent. The news was an especially tough blow on Singaporean inmate Tangaraju Suppiah, who learnt that the court had dismissed his eleventh-hour appeal for clemency less than a day before his execution.

The noose took his life at dawn today (26 Apr).

Details later emerged that the late Mr Tangaraju received news of his fate while he was meeting his family.

Although it broke him, he reportedly held out hope that a miracle could happen even in his final moments.

Inmate was with family when learning about dismissed appeal

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (26 Apr), local activist Kokila Annamalai shared that Mr Tangaraju received the court judgement for his final appeal “during his last visit with family and friends yesterday” (25 Apr).

According to her, they were all in good spirits when the papers arrived. Perhaps unable to bring himself to read them, Mr Tangaraju held the papers up to the glass panel separating them, so his loved ones could read instead.

His hands were reportedly shaking as he did so, and as his loved ones broke down, indicating that it was bad news. The papers allegedly read “dismissed”, squashing their hopes of a miracle.

Nevertheless, Mr Tangaraju, whom they lovingly call “Appu”, refused to give up on the possibility that things could change. He apparently vowed to hold out hope even till 5.55am, minutes before his scheduled execution.

Was thoroughly hopeful for good news

Before receiving the papers, Appu had supposedly been telling his family what he planned to do after his release. Ms Kokila, who witnessed the exchange, said she never saw any group of people quite convinced that the tide would turn in their favour.

Appu even told friends that he had no message for those who couldn’t visit him before his execution — he wanted to meet and talk to them himself when he walked free.

When he learnt of the dismissal, he still told his family that he’d “see them (you) tomorrow” as guards ushered him back to his cell. Appu reportedly asked them to do so as he couldn’t bear to see his family in distress.

Even so, his sister purportedly saw tears in his eyes as he quickly turned away.

Appeal for clemency from President also fell through

That same evening, Appu’s nephew allegedly received an email from President Halimah Yacob’s secretary, responding to their appeal for clemency.

Ms Kokila claimed that the “two-line email” simply said that “the position on his case remains unchanged”.

As standard practice, Appu got to enjoy whatever food he preferred for his last meal. He requested wonton noodles for himself and his cell neighbour, and got mutton murtabak as a final gift for other prisoners on death row.

After his execution, his family members, who managed to see him for a few hours daily over the past week, couldn’t fathom the fact that he was gone just like that.

One can only imagine how happy both Appu and his family had been to see each other. His final photos, which Ms Kokila attached to her Facebook post, showed him smiling widely — a glimmering image of a hopeful man looking forward to the future.

Sadly, the light in his eyes were forever dimmed as Appu met his fate early on Wednesday (26 Apr) morning.

The wake for Tangaraju Suppiah will be held in Clementi over the next two days. Those who’d like to pay their respects may take note of the following details:

Debate over death penalty continues

As another family mourns the loss of a loved one to the justice system, the debate over Singapore’s death penalty continues.

And while everyone has the right to their own opinions, let’s also respect the bereaved family in their time of grief.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the late Mr Tangaraju’s loved ones. We hope they’ll find the strength to get through this difficult period.

Featured image adapted from Kokila Annamalai on Facebook and Facebook.