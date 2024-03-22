M’sia’s Ipoh white coffee ranked 10th in the world, S’pore fails to make list

TasteAtlas ranks Malaysia’s Ipoh white coffee as 10th in the world

Days after its controversial ranking of sandwiches, TasteAtlas has come out with a new list once again — this time, for coffee.

A beverage specific to Malaysia has made the list, with Ipoh’s white coffee ranked 10th in the world.

No beverages from Singapore made it into the ranking.

On Friday (15 March), TasteAtlas released a ranking of the 39 best coffees in the world.

Greece’s espresso freddo, which combines espresso and ice in a blended beverage, topped the list as the best coffee in the world.

It was followed closely by Café Cubano from Cuba, a pre-sweetened type of espresso, and Indian filter coffee from Southern India.

Malaysia’s Ipoh white coffee was 10th in the list. TasteAtlas noted that the beverage originated in Ipoh but is not white, contrary to its name.

The label stems from the coffee beans’ roasting technique, where they are lightly roasted in margarine before being ground and brewed.

The final result is a cuppa with a milder and lightly caramelized flavor. Enriched with condensed milk, it should be served with a light froth on top.

This roasting style reportedly has its associations with Hainanese immigrants in Malaysia.

Coffees from Vietnam and Indonesia made it on the list

Besides Malaysia, beverages from Vietnam and Indonesia were also featured.

TasteAtlas ranked Vietnam’s iced coffee, coffee, and egg coffee at 11th, 16th and 35th respectively. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s kopi tubruk was 25th and kopi luwak was 34th.

Singapore did not make it onto the list — unlike TasteAtlas’ previous ranking on sandwiches.

Earlier this month on 11 March, the food travel guide listed kaya toast as the 42nd best sandwich in the world.

It described kaya toast as a “popular Malaysian and Singaporean breakfast” dish.

This sparked debate among Malaysians, who questioned the legitimacy of the ranking and whether the dish originated from Singapore.

