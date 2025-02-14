Iroha Mart staff says Plaza Singapura store is closing in end-Feb, 50% clearance sale now on

Iroha Mart not opening in any other location after closing, staff says

Japanese marketplace Iroha Mart is closing its last store in Singapore, a staff member has said.

Ahead of the impending closure at the end of this month, the outlet in Plaza Singapura is holding a clearance sale with 50% off storewide.

Scores of empty shelves at Iroha Mart now

When MS News visited the store on Friday (14 Feb), it was noticeably emptier than before.

Usually packed with boxes of stock, its aisles were now mostly cleared.

At its entrance was a large sign saying that everything was going for 50% off.

However, visitors may be hard-pressed to find items to buy, given the abundance of empty shelves.

The open fridges that used to sell chilled items were all vacant, with signs saying, “restocking in progress”.

Staff member says Iroha Mart is closing

Iroha Mart posted about its clearance sale in an Instagram post on 6 Feb, but did not mention that it was closing.

In response to a netizen who asked whether it was closing down, the store just responded that it was having a clearance sale.

However, a staff member at the store confirmed to MS News that it was closing down at the end of this month.

When asked whether the store will be reopening in another location, the staff member replied that it wasn’t.

Iroha Mart closing after 8 years in Plaza Singapura

Iroha Mart, known for its groceries, snacks and other items from Japan, also carried limited seasonal products and souvenirs from the country.

It opened its Plaza Singapura outlet in 2016 and proceeded to open another store in Chinatown Point.

However, its Chinatown Point store has since closed down, leaving the Plaza Singapura outlet as its sole outlet in Singapore.

MS News has reached out to Iroha Mart for more information.

