2 S’poreans detained under ISA after self-radicalisation over Gaza conflict, one willing to carry out attacks here

S’porean who wanted to join Hamas and carry out attacks here detained under ISA; teen also issued order over extremist beliefs

Two Singaporeans were issued an Order of Detention (OD) and a Restriction Order (RO) respectively under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

This was after authorities assessed that the two self-radicalised through online extremist content linked to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to a press release published on Wednesday (24 June) by the Internal Security Department (ISD), the two cases were not related.

However, they shared a common trigger: exposure to violent extremist narratives circulating online about the Gaza conflict.

One of the individuals is 30-year-old customer service officer Tarmizi bin Mohd Taha, for whom the ISD issued an Order of Detention.

The other is 19-year-old student Cyrus Dzulqarnain Al-Shahriar, who is now under a Restriction Order.

Authorities said pro-Hamas material and wider extremist ideologies encountered online influenced both individuals.

Tarmizi: Detained after expressing willingness to carry out attacks

Investigations found that Tarmizi, 30, a customer service officer, developed strong support for HAMAS following the 7 Oct 2023 attacks in Israel, after consuming online propaganda and engaging in pro-group social media channels.

Authorities said he:

Expressed willingness to join HAMAS in the Palestinian territories

Indicated support for armed violence against Israel and other targets

Was prepared to carry out attacks in Singapore if HAMAS instructed him

Attempted to establish contact with a purported HAMAS-linked individual overseas to facilitate travel

Thus, investigators assessed him to be an “imminent security threat”.

Cyrus: Restriction Order after being radicalised by pro-Hamas, anti-LGBTQ and incel content

Authorities assessed that Cyrus, 19, a student, self-radicalised online through exposure to multiple extremist ideologies, including pro-HAMAS narratives, Islamist accelerationist content, and violent incel ideology.

They said he:

Supported violent extremist narratives linked to HAMAS and other groups

Consumed and shared content glorifying past terrorist attacks, including 9/11 and the Bali bombings

Engaged with an online extremist network promoting “digital jihad” and harassment campaigns

Made online posts inciting violence and spreading false or defamatory content

Adopted violent incel ideology, including misogynistic and violent fantasies, though these did not progress to action

Authorities also said Composite Violent Extremism (CoVE), where individuals combine multiple extremist belief systems into a personalised worldview, influenced him.

Unlike Tarmizi, Cyrus did not take concrete steps towards travel or attack planning. However, authorities placed him under a Restriction Order due to security concerns. He will undergo rehabilitation and be subject to monitoring.

Authorities said the two cases reflect the continued impact of overseas conflicts on domestic radicalisation, even nearly three years after the escalation of the Gaza conflict.

They also highlighted the growing challenge of CoVE, where individuals draw selectively from multiple extremist ideologies, including Islamist extremism, accelerationism, and online subcultures such as incel communities.

Updates on previous ISA cases

Separately, authorities provided updates on individuals previously dealt with under the ISA:

Authorities have released Singaporean Radjev Lal s/o Madan Lal, 33, from detention and placed him under an RO after showing rehabilitation progress.

Three individuals previously under Restriction Orders had their orders lapse following assessments that they no longer required supervision. These include former Jemaah Islamiyah-linked detainees and individuals previously assessed as self-radicalised.

ISD urged the public to remain alert to signs of radicalisation, including:

Support for extremist groups online

Sharing or posting violent ideological content

Incitement of violence or hatred against communities

Members of the public who suspect radicalisation are advised to contact ISD via 1800-2626-473.

Also read: detainee’s TikTok & Facebook accounts disabled by police over inflammatory posts

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Featured image adapted from the Internal Security Department (ISD) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).