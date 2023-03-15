iShopChangi Whisky Festival Sale Has Up To 44% Off Brands Like Glenfiddich & Johnnie Walker

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

iShopChangi Whisky Festival Sale Has Discounts On Drinks From Around The World

Loved for its complex flavours and aromas, whisky is the drink of choice for many who enjoy a sip of alcohol at the end of a long day or on special occasions.

To celebrate each glass’s versatility and uniqueness, iShopChangi is having a Whisky Festival Sale with discounts of up to 44%.

Glenfiddich and Johnnie Walker are just two of the renowned brands that will have their prices slashed during the event from 16 to 29 Mar.

And the best part of this promotion is that both travellers and non-travellers can enjoy huge savings on their favourite booze, so there’s no need to chop your passports for this one.

Glenfiddich bundle to complete the whisky connoisseur look

Whether you prefer scotch, single malt, blended or Japanese, there will be a bottle of whisky that suits your liking going at lower prices at the iShopChangi Whisky Festival Sale.

For instance, there will be a bundle of two Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskies going for S$331 (U.P. S$460).

Produced in the rolling hills of Dufftown, Scotland, Glenfiddich’s single malt whisky has a reputation that has travelled far beyond its homeland and is now known as one of the best whiskies in the world.

Using only the finest ingredients, such as pure spring water and locally grown malted barley, the concoction is distilled in copper pots for then aged in oak barrels for at least 12 years.

The result is a whisky with a distinct flavour and aroma, a balance of sweet, fruity notes with a hint of oak and smoke.

Those who buy the bundle will even get two nosing glasses and two miniature bottles of the beverage worth a total of S$40 for free, making the purchase even more worthwhile.

Snag additional freebies with Old Pulteney’s 12 Years bundle

Old Pulteney also has freebies with every purchase of its flagship 12-year-old expression whisky at the iShopChangi sale.

Retailing at S$250 (U.P. S$359), each purchase of the Old Pulteney 12 Years bundle, which includes two bottles, comes with a free pair of Masterclass tickets worth S$100.

Known for its smooth, creamy texture and sweet, malty flavour with a hint of brine and a touch of spice, Old Pulteney’s whiskies have won numerous awards over the years, including ‘World’s Best Single Malt Whisky’ at the World Whiskies Awards for its 21-year-old expression.

Thus, it’s not surprising to hear that they are highly regarded by enthusiasts and often sought after for their unique flavour and quality.

You might just impress even your most discerning friends with your choice of drink.

Feel the burn with The GlenDronach whisky

Instead of finicking around the different brands and expressions, customers looking for a great deal can consider the products from The GlenDronach, which are discounted by up to 15% at iShopChangi’s Whiskey Festival Sale.

One of them is The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10.

Coming in at S$149 (U.P. S$168), the limited edition single malt scotch whisky is part of the distillery’s popular Cask Strength series, which — as its name suggests — is known for its high-quality, unfiltered whiskies bottled at their natural cask strength.

In simpler terms, these drinks pack a bigger punch as their contents are drawn directly from the cask instead of undergoing additional dilution. Perfect for those who need an extra kick from each sip.

Drink the blues away with Johnnie Walker Blue Label

It’s impossible to talk about whisky brands without a mention of Johnnie Walker, which is said to be the most widely distributed brand of blended scotch whisky in the world.

The brand’s Blue Label series is created using a selection of rare whiskies from across Scotland — only one in 10,000 casks is considered to have the right quality and flavour to deliver its signature taste.

Drink it straight to fully savour its smoky notes of vanilla, honey, chocolate, and spice, or unleash your inner bartender and whip up creative cocktails like a Whisky Scotch Highball or Old Fashioned for your dinner guests.

One bottle is now on sale for just S$245 (U.P. S$299) during iShopChangi’s Whisky Festival, so hurry and grab one — or two — to avoid panicking over an empty alcohol cabinet before your next get-together.

Sip on Kavalan’s award-winning creations

Taiwan’s most famous beverage may be bubble tea, but it’s also home to Kavalan whiskies, which have won numerous awards over the years.

Just last month, Kavalan was crowned ‘Distillery of the Year’ at the 2023 Icons of Whisky Rest of World contest, which honours the best products outside of America, Ireland, Scotland, and India. It was also named ‘World Whisky Producer of the Year’ for the third consecutive year at the 2022 International Spirits Challenge.

The secret to their success is said to be the humid Taiwanese climate, which creates a spirit that’s complex, smooth, and rich with hints of tropical fruits.

If you’re keen to taste such prestige, the Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky will be available at the iShopChangi Whisky Festival Sale for S$128.

Snag Singapore-exclusive Leomhann whisky at iShopChangi sale

An iShopChangi exclusive, the Isle of Leomhann – Inaugural Edition is a single malt and cask whisky made especially for Singapore.

This whisky brand was born right here in the Lion City and this collector’s edition, which will be priced at S$150 (U.P. S$188) during the sale, is one of only 419 bottles available worldwide.

Aged for nine years and described as fresh and invigorating, the whisky has a thick texture that finishes light and fruity.

The drink also takes on a new lease on life if you let it sit for 10 minutes — according to Leomhann, this will allow the sweeter notes to step back and let the spices and woodiness take the spotlight.

Foodies would be glad to know that it pairs well with a wide range of dishes, from stir-fried vegetables to char siew to curry to chocolate. Yummy.

Save even more at iShopChangi Whisky Festival with promo codes

We could go on and on about all the other wonderful deals awaiting you at the iShopChangi Whisky Festival Sale — yup, there are a lot more — but we know you can’t wait to shop so here are some of the discounts at a glance:

If you thought these deals were good, wait until you key in these promo codes:

< WHISKY20 >: 20% off (capped at S$100) with a minimum spend of S$450 on whisky products, valid for three redemptions per user and for both travellers and non-travellers

>: 20% off (capped at S$100) with a minimum spend of S$450 on whisky products, valid for three redemptions per user and for both travellers and non-travellers < IWD12 >: 12% off (capped at S$50) with no minimum spend till 31 Mar in conjunction with International Women’s Day, valid for one redemption per user and for both travellers and non-travellers

>: 12% off (capped at S$50) with no minimum spend till in conjunction with International Women’s Day, valid for one redemption per user and for both travellers and non-travellers < WKEND15 >: 15% off (capped at S$80) with a minimum spend of S$200 from 17 to 19 Mar , valid for one redemption per user and for both travellers and non-travellers

>: 15% off (capped at S$80) with a minimum spend of S$200 from , valid for one redemption per user and for both travellers and non-travellers < 18PAYDAY >: 18% off (capped at S$150) with a minimum spend of S$500 from 24 to 31 Mar , valid for one redemption per user and for both travellers and non-travellers

>: 18% off (capped at S$150) with a minimum spend of S$500 from , valid for one redemption per user and for both travellers and non-travellers <FLY8>: 8% off (capped at S$20) with a minimum spend of S$200, valid for three redemptions per user and for travellers only

Note that product exclusions and terms and conditions apply and that prices are subject to change. Deals, which are available while stocks last, are tax-free for travellers while tax is absorbed for non-travellers.

To start loading up your cart, visit the website here.

You can also keep an eye out for future updates over at iShopChangi’s Facebook and Instagram pages as there could be more nice surprises in store during the festival.

Bring a little international whisky flair to your next party

Whether you’re travelling or not, it’s always wise to snipe good deals when they come. And in this instance, those deals come in bottles of smooth, delicious whisky.

While we’re all hustling hard at the start of the year, here’s your reminder to set aside time for some fun and start thinking about your next big party.

Even if you’re not travelling anytime soon, you can still get your dose of wanderlust as you taste the finest whiskies from around the world. Cheers!

This post was brought to you in collaboration with iShopChangi.

Featured image adapted from Glenfiddich on Facebook and Johnnie Walker on Facebook.