iShopChangi Has Up to 40% Off Wines & Spirits Till 19 Dec

It’s the most beautiful time of the year again. Christmas is fast approaching, and with that comes the time to shower your loved ones with gifts.

Friends who never fail to turn up to a drinking jio are relatively easy to shop for. The tricky part is knowing where to shop for good alcohol with reasonable bargains.

You can consider heading to iShopChangi at the airport. With its diverse selection of wine and spirits, there’s always something for your buddies who appreciate either classic whisky, refreshing gin and tonic, or silky wine.

To top it off, there are also deals of up to 40% off, with tax and duties completely absorbed.

Even if you aren’t flying abroad this holiday via Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs), you can relive the duty-free shopping experience that you’ve sorely missed and stock up for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Up to 40% off moscatos, gins, & wines

Few things in life can beat the moments spent laughing and catching up with friends at Christmas parties over drinks.

While you take in the latest tea about who’s dating who in your social circle, go for a sweet rosé sparkling wine that’s light on the palate and complements almost every cuisine and dessert.

This Bottega Il Vino Dell’amore Petalo Pink Manzoni Moscato Rosé will surely earn you some brownie points with the clique when you bring it over to an upcoming potluck.

Bottega Il Vino Dell’amore Petalo Pink Manzoni Moscato Rosé – $30.10 (U.P. $50.95)

Another selection that’s caught our eye in their online catalogue is the Hendrick’s Lunar Gin. A well-known brand to gin lovers, this flavour fits right into the Christmas theme with its floral notes balanced with warm baked spices.

Hendrick’s Lunar Gin (700ml) – $115 (U.P. $125)

At $115, you can even get a bundle that includes a complimentary Hendrick’s tote bag and Fever Tree Ginger Ale. Consider your shopping for mixers done.

If you’ve got a taste for sake, entice your guests at Christmas parties the taste of Japan with this bundle of 3 of Dassai Junmai Daiginjo.

3 Dassai Junmai Daiginjo (720ml) – $132.65 (U.P. $215.70)

Clean and light, this famed rice wine would make for a great introduction to Japanese alcohol for your beginner friends who prefer a more delicate drink.

For those who’d rather un-wine with their significant others after a tiring day at the office, there are plenty of reputable wines for you to take your pick. One of them is the award-winning 2013 Renieri Brunello Di Montalcino.

Renieri Brunello Di Montalcino 2013 – $152 (U.P. $169)

With its fruity, well-balanced acidity and a hint of spicy notes, it is fit for a special occasion where you and your partner can dish out the dusty wine glasses and celebrate romance.

Jack Daniel’s whisky & Choya sale at T3

For those who prefer to soak in the holiday atmosphere at Changi Airport and browse in-person, iShopChangi will also be holding a Happy Haul-idays Christmas Showcase.

If you’ve missed spending time at one of the world’s best airports, now’s the time to jio a few friends on a trip to the East for booze you’ll bring to your next hangout.

Image courtesy of iShopChangi

Happening till 2 Jan, you can get exclusive discounts on wine and spirit brands, such as Jack Daniel’s, BenRiach, Choya, Glenmorangie, and The Singleton.

Besides that, visiting the showcase will also give you the following perks:

Exclusive 30% off voucher, discount capped at $50

Chance to win over $20,000 worth of prizes

Chance to win 100% cashback for purchases if you are the top spender of the week (capped at $50)

Happy Haul-idays Christmas Showcase will take place till 2 Jan at Terminal 3, Basement 2.

Tax & duty-absorbed shopping without flying via VTLs

iShopChangi’s Happy Haul-idays is happening both online and offline, where there’s up to 70% off over 10,000 brands.

Other than alcohol, look out for exclusive limited-edition gift sets and merchandise from Disney Tsum Tsum and Grace Ciao that may just be the answer to your Christmas gift woes.

Pay for your purchases via Changi Pay at iShopChangi, and you can enjoy some of the following perks:

$5 free welcome voucher when you sign up to Changi Pay via the iChangi app

Receive a return voucher of $8 off $35 with a $50 spend

Use voucher code <CHANGIPAY12> for 12% off or <CHANGIPAY15> for 15% off $200

iShopChangi will also be holding 12 days of Christmas giveaways worth almost $10,000 from 14-25 Dec.

If you’d like to participate, follow them on Facebook and Instagram to try and win yourself some limited-edition holiday gift sets. Find out more about all the offers here.

Cheers to a better year ahead

We’re almost at the conclusion of yet another challenging pandemic year of working from home and having limited social gatherings.

As Christmas approaches, cherish this festive season by treating yourself – and the ones you couldn’t have survived the tough year without – to a chill night filled with mirth and chatter.

Here’s to hoping that 2022 will be a better year for all.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with iShopChangi.

Featured image courtesy of iShopChangi.