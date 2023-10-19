Activist Gilbert Goh Holds Sign About Israel-Hamas Conflict At Speakers’ Corner After Assembly Ban

Activist Holds Sign About Israel-Hamas Conflict At Speakers’ Corner

An activist recently held up a sign about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict at the Speakers’ Corner in Hong Lim Park.

On the sign, the activist called for peace, as well as a stop to the killings and kidnappings brought about by the conflict.

This comes a day after the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the National Parks Board (NParks) announced that they would not permit events and public assemblies in relation to the conflict.

Local activist Gilbert Goh holds up sign regarding Israel-Hamas conflict at Speakers’ Corner

On Thursday (19 Oct), Singaporean activist Gilbert Goh posted a photograph of himself at the Speakers’ Corner in Hong Lim Park on Instagram.

In the picture, he was standing in front of the Speakers’ Corner signboard while holding one of his own.

The sign he was holding appeared to be handwritten and homemade.

It read, “PEACE NOT WAR. ISRAEL STOP THE KILLING AT GAZA! HAMAS RELEASE ALL THE HOSTAGES!”

Goh wrote in the captions that he is standing “in solidarity with Palestinians at Gaza”.

“In solidarity with those who lost loved ones during the Hamas attack. In solidarity with the hostages still in captivity,” he added.

Another photograph of him holding up the sign at the Speakers’ Corner also surfaced on Reddit.

It is currently unclear who took the Reddit picture.

MS News has reached out to SPF for comment.

SPF & NParks will reject such event permits due to safety concerns

This comes a day after the SPF and NParks’ announcement that they will reject event permits related to the conflict.

In their joint statement, the two government bodies said this is because of concerns over public safety and security, given the heightened tensions.

They also cited overseas instances of violence amid the ongoing conflict.

Due to the sensitive nature of the topic, they noted that there is a real risk that such events could give rise to public disorder.

As such, SPF and NParks will turn down applications for permits related to holding such events.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @goh.gilbert on Instagram and r/singapore on Reddit.