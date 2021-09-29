Istana Advertises For Butler & Junior Sous Chef Job Openings On 28 Sep

The Istana is the office of our nation’s President and is regularly visited by highly regarded state guests.

With that, they’ll need a dedicated pool of employees serving there.

On Tuesday (28 Sep), the Istana put out a job advertisement in The Straits Times (ST).

They’re now looking to hire a butler and a junior sous chef. All Singapore citizens are eligible.

Istana hiring chef & butler

According to the advert, the responsibilities of a butler include:

providing hospitality services, and F&B services to guests

setting up ceremonial props and table setting for events

assisting in back-of-house duties

To qualify for the job, applicants will have to have at least 2 years of working experience in the hospitality management or F&B sector.

Only Singapore citizens eligible

High profile VIPs regularly visit the Istana, and they are often served an array of exquisite delicacies.

Because of that, the Istana seems keen on hiring the cream of the crop for the junior sous chef position.

The long list of responsibilities of a junior sous chef include:

planning daily menus and managing dietary requirements

purchasing ingredients and preparing excellent cuisine for various events

ensuring a high standard of hygiene in food preparation and kitchen cleanliness

collaborating with butler teams and external caterers for functions

arranging periodic equipment maintenance

handling administrative work like preparing claims for purchases, marketing logs, and menu costs

Applicants will also have to have the ability to prepare an array of cuisine types, such as local and western cuisine.

The Istana added that applicants passionate about culinary arts with at least 2 years of working experience in a similar position are preferred.

For both the butler and junior sous chef positions, only Singapore citizens will be considered.

Successful applicants will be offered a contract of 1 or 2 years.

Netizens curious about jobs

Upon seeing the advertisement, some netizens were eager to start applying and going for an interview.

However, many others had further questions about the specifics of the job opening as well. Some were especially curious about the salary.

This netizen also questioned why these jobs were only open to Singapore citizens.

When MS News contacted the hotline, the Istana could not disclose the salaries of the job. But they revealed that it would depend on the individuals’ qualifications and years of experience.

Interested applicants can contact Istana via email

It will be quite an honour to be a butler serving VIPs or a sous chef who prepares meals that are quite literally fit for a president.

Interested applicants can send their resumes via email here.

If you have any queries, you can also contact their hotline at 68355352, 68355346, or 68355269. We wish you all the best in your job search.

