Electricity Retailer iSwitch To Stop Operations On 11 Nov

Singaporean households often use a substantial amount of energy daily. This is especially so since most people are either studying or working from home now.

Hence, it might be concerning if one’s electricity retailer suddenly ceases operations.

Electricity retailer iSwitch emailed its customers on Wednesday (13 Oct) to inform them that they will stop operations from 11 Nov.

They will be transferring all customers accounts to SP Group once their operations have ceased.

However, customers need not worry as their electricity supply will not be affected by the change.

iSwitch ends operations on 11 Nov

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), iSwitch emailed its customers on Wednesday (13 Oct) about their decision to close operations in November.

They also posted a notice on their website to inform existing customers about the change.

They did not elaborate on the reason behind the decision, only that it was “due to current electricity market conditions”.

Once iSwitch ends its operations, its customers will have their accounts transferred to SP Group. Customers will receive an email once their account has been successfully transferred.

They also assured their customers that their electricity supply would not be affected by the switch.

iSwitch is currently working with the Energy Market Authority and SP Group to ensure a smooth transfer.

Customers who wish to be transferred to another retailer can do so before the transfer to SP group.

All customers to receive the final bill by email

As for their customers’ security deposit, it will be used to offset the final bill.

If this offset isn’t there yet, there’s no need to be alarmed as the bill received might not be the final one with iSwitch yet.

Any additional credit balance will be refunded through a cheque to customers’ mailing addresses, if any.

Customers who have changed their mailing addressed may email iSwitch to inform them about it.

The final bill from iSwitch will be emailed to all customers according to the indicated billing period.

Customers will be billed up to 1 day before their scheduled transfer date.

Visit iSwitch’s website for more information

While it is sad to see iSwitch cease its operations, thankfully, their customers would not be affected by the change of retailer.

Customers who require more information about the switch may visit iSwitch’s website.

Featured image adapted from iSwitch.