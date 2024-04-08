‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing’: Jackie Chan says recent aged look was for movie

Friends became concerned when Jackie Chan looked ‘old’ during recent appearance

Fans of Jackie Chan used to seeing him bust out energetic moves in his movies were surprised to see photos of him looking aged in a recent appearance.

However, the legendary action-movie hero has reassured them in a rare personal social media post on his 70th birthday.

He explained that his “old” appearance was just a look for his latest movie.

Jackie Chan looks old in recent photos

In the middle of March, photos circulated over the Internet of Jackie Chan attending an unspecified event.

While he was seen smiling and waving, netizens couldn’t help noticing how white the hair on his head and face was.

It was a far cry from how he looked in iconic movies like “Drunken Master”, “Rumble In The Bronx” and “Rush Hour”.

Netizens aghast at ‘unrecognisable’ Jackie Chan

Many were aghast at what they saw in the photos, saying Chan looked “unrecognisable”.

It reminded people of the passage of time, especially for those who still remembered the star’s vibrant action sequences in movies like “Police Story”.

Some were realistic about it, saying stars are also human and it’s normal for a 70-year-old to look like that.

Jackie Chan assures fans that all is well

Chan finally responded to the outcry in a Facebook post on Sunday (7 April) — his 70th birthday.

He acknowledged that friends had become concerned about his health after seeing “some recent photos of me on the Internet”.

However, he assured fans that all was well, saying:

I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry!

Jackie Chan says ‘old’ look is for a new movie

Chan explained that his “new look” was just a “character appearance” for his new movie.

For the character, he was made to “look old”, i.e. have white hair and a white beard.

Images of Chan shooting the upcoming movie “陌生家庭” (The Strange Family) have surfaced over social media, showing the star with a plaster on his forehead and a full head of white hair.

According to TVBS, the movie is a comedy where Chan plays a man suffering from Alzheimer’s, explaining his ragged appearance.

‘I’m lucky I’m still filming today’: Chan

Chan admitted to being shocked, too, when he was reminded that he was turning 70.

However, quoting fellow iconic Hong Kong star Sammo Hung, he professed that:

Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.

This is especially for stunt people like him, he said.

After 62 years in the entertainment industry, he’s still open to new things, from stunts to appearances, he added.

That’s because he cherishes every moment as he feels “lucky” to still be filming today.

The martial arts icon also took the opportunity to share some photos from his younger days, perhaps to dispel the memory of the “old” photos from people’s minds.

Finally, thanking fans for their birthday wishes, he wished them happiness and health in return.

