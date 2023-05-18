Male Lead To Co-Star In Jackie Chan Martial Arts Film Needed, S’poreans Can Apply

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Film Starring Jackie Chan Issues Casting Call For Male Lead With Martial Arts Training

Having starred in countless popular movies, Jackie Chan has established himself to be somewhat of a marital arts hero of the modern generation.

Having the chance to star alongside him would thus be a dream come true for aspiring actors and martial arts exponents alike.

If you’re one of those eager to share some screentime with him, now’s your chance.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has issued a casting call for a 17-year-old male lead with martial arts training in an upcoming movie.

As they will be considering Canadian and Asian-based candidates only, Singaporeans can apply for the position.

Jackie Chan film looking for male lead

On Wednesday (17 May), the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) posted the casting call by Sony Pictures Entertainment via Instagram.

The post stated that Sony Pictures is looking for someone to play 17-year-old Chinese male lead Li Fong in a major motion picture starring Chan.

The character, whom they describe to be “smart, scrappy and a skilled fighter”, has to be fluent in American English.

To apply for the position, candidates must be based in Canada or Asia and possess martial arts training. Being able to converse in or speak fluent Mandarin would also be an asset.

Candidates must additionally be over 18 years of age by 15 Aug 2023. Despite this requirement, they must be able to portray a 17-year-old convincingly.

As for the commitment, they must be fully available for training from July 2023. Filming will reportedly be in Canada from September to December 2023.

Applications open via Google forms

Director of Netflix’s hit series ‘The End Of The F***ing World’ Jonathan Entwhistle will be helming the film, with Karen Rosenfelt as producer.

Casting Direcotr PoPing AuYeung notably oversaw movies such as ‘The Meg’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. Therefore, we can expect them to have rather high expectations of actors to carry the film.

Interested parties can submit their application via Google forms here. Do note that the deadline for submissions is on 26 May 2023.

For those unable to use the link, you may email opencalls@gmail.com with your application.

Featured image adapted from @jackiechan on Instagram and Instagram.