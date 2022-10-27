Jade Rasif Reviews SIA First-Class Menu, Atas Meals Include Caviar, Satay & Herbal Chicken

Jade Rasif Gives Followers Personal Look Into Meals Available On SIA First-Class Menu

Travelling first class on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight may be a far-fetched dream for many of us.

Thanks to Jade Rasif, though, we now have a clearer picture of the menu available on such trips.

The former DJ recently posted a video of her 12-hour flight from Paris to Singapore, where she reviewed their in-flight menu.

Her meals included scrumptious delicacies such as herbal chicken soup, kway teow and even a bowl of caviar.

Jade Rasif reviews SIA first-class menu

Taking to TikTok on 26 Oct, Ms Rasif shared details about her 12-hour first-class flight with SIA.

Stating that the amount of food she was served was “shocking”, she took it upon herself to review each of the dishes.

For instance, she highly enjoyed a bowl of caviar that came with condiments and champagne. The staff had provided a mother-of-pearl spoon, which she appreciated as well.

The menu also included a plate of shortbread with midnight hot cocoa and a serving of kway teow.

The latter apparently came with a generous helping of meat and vegetables, a bonus which Ms Rasif raved about.

If you think that those are a lot already, hold up because the meals kept coming.

Upon waking up from her nap, Ms Rasif received a serving of yoghurt with muesli and strawberries. Breakfast also included a hearty platter of scrambled eggs, sausages and hash browns — treats we often find at hipster café s here.

Other dishes such as the herbal chicken soup with bok choy and chilli and fresh fruits likewise got her seal of approval.

Disappointing satay & ice cream

However, not all of the items on the menu were to Ms Rasif’s liking.

The satay was especially disappointing, she noted, claiming, “I’m Malay and this displeases me.”

She added in a comment that while the meat had been enjoyable, the sauce was not as so.

The ice cream was allegedly too cold as well, which Ms Rasif demonstrated when she struggled to scrape it off a plate.

The former DJ pointed out in a separate comment that it should have been at a more appropriate temperature.

Despite the slight let-down, Ms Rasif appeared to enjoy her flight. For those hedging on booking a trip with SIA first class, her reviews might hopefully help to sway your decision.

After all, who wouldn’t want to dig into caviar with a mother-of-pearl spoon?

