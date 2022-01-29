Edusave Awards Given Out Only By Grassroots Advisers, Not Opposition MPs

Getting an Edusave Award is usually a proud moment for a young student, as they’re recognised for their good academic performance and character.

As part of that honour, recipients get to attend a ceremony where their awards are presented to them by their Member of Parliament (MP).

However, in opposition wards like Sengkang GRC, Dr Jamus Lim explained that elected MPs like him don’t have the pleasure of handing out the awards.

Instead, he’s willing to give recipients a signed letter of encouragement at an informal ceremony.

Sengkang residents ask why there’s no Edusave ceremony

In a Facebook post on Friday (28 Jan), Dr Lim shared that he’s received many emails asking why there’s no Edusave Award ceremony for Sengkang GRC.

One dismayed resident said their child was disappointed, as despite earning an Edusave Award they couldn’t take a photo with their MP.

Instead, the award was mailed out to them.

This might be kind of an anti-climax, especially when compared with the ceremonies at constituencies under MPs from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Edusave Awards not given out by opposition MPs

In response, Dr Lim explained that Edusave Awards are given out by the Grassroots Advisers of each constituency.

In PAP wards, the Grassroots Adviser is always an elected MP.

Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan presenting an Edusave Award on 23 Jan

However, in non-PAP wards like Sengkang GRC, the elected MP is not the Grassroots Adviser.

Thus, even though Dr Lim is an MP for Sengkang GRC, he doesn’t get to give out Edusave Awards.

Jamus will give out letters of encouragement

Perhaps to make up for that, Dr Lim is offering an alternative.

He will write and sign a “letter of encouragement” to Edusave Award recipients.

He can then distribute this letter to them at an “informal mini-ceremony” during his weekly Meet-The-People Session (MPS).

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the 1st time Dr Lim is doing this.

Last year, he also conducted a brief ceremony after his MPS, where he gave an Edusave Award recipient a similar letter of encouragement.

However, he also said that residents can always reach out to him virtually or physically, even if it’s just to meet and take a selfie, without having to win an Edusave Award.

Offer well-received by netizens

Dr Lim’s offer was well-received by netizens, who said it’ll be more meaningful to get such a letter from their own MP.

According to a resident, her daughter had to go to the community club to get her award, an arrangement that they weren’t happy about.

She said it shouldn’t be the case that Edusave Awards in opposition wards are given out by the Grassroots Adviser, which is her case is “Raymond”.

She was referring to Mr Raymond Lye, who was incidentally one of the losing PAP candidates for Sengkang GRC at the 2020 General Election.

The disappointing lack of ceremony is probably why Dr Lim’s offer was so popular that even non-Sengkang residents wanted a letter from him!

A simple gesture can go a long way

For students who’ve worked hard, it’s understandably dispiriting to be deprived of the honour of having the fruit of their labour awarded to them by their elected MP.

Thus, Dr Lim’s simple letter may at least serve as further motivation for them to continue their good work nevertheless.

Kudos to him for going the extra mile to encourage residents. We hope that one day Edusave Awards can be given out by all MPs, regardless of political affiliation.

