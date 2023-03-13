Ex-President Of Japan Onsen Inn With High Bacteria Levels Found Dead, Letter Left In Car

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ex-President Of Japan Inn Makota Yamada Found Dead Along A Mountain Road

Just a few weeks ago, an inn in Japan was under investigation for poor hygiene protocols. The inn only changed their hot springs’ bathwater twice a year, resulting in bacteria levels up to 3,700 times the acceptable limits.

The operator, Mr Makota Yamada, apologised for his complacency and tendered his resignation after the issue had been solved.

Unfortunately, on Sunday (12 Mar), the police found the body of Mr Yamada along a mountain road. They also found a letter in his car, which appears to be a suicide note.

Former Japan inn president found dead, car parked nearby his body

According to The Japan Times, the prefectural police found Mr Yamada’s body along a mountain road in Chikushino City.

They also found his car, which was parked nearby his body. Inside the car was a letter, which reportedly read as a suicide note.

Thus, the police suspect that the ex-president of the Japanese inn had taken his own life.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Japanese media reported that the note read: “I am very sorry. I feel morally responsible for everything. Please take care of the rest.”

Japan inn only changed bathwater twice a year

Mr Yamada was the president of Daimaru Besso, an inn in Japan with a long history in western Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture.

Based on local regulations, inns should change their bathwater in the hot springs every week. However, to save time and effort, Mr Yamada instructed his staff only to change the bathwater every six months. He also asked them to falsify their bathwater chlorination records.

As a result, the inn’s bathwater contained 3,700 times the normal limit of legionella bacteria.

Mr Yamada was remorseful as he apologised for his complacency during a news conference.

The case is still under police investigation.

Featured image adapted from The Japan Times and Daimaru Besso.