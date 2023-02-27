Japan Inn Under Investigation For Changing Bathwater Only Twice A Year, High Levels Of Bacteria Detected

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Japan Inn’s Hot Spring Bathwater Has High Levels Of Bacteria Due To Infrequent Changes

A traditional inn in Japan is in hot water after it was found to have changed its bathwater just twice a year instead of once a week as legally required.

As a result, an inspection revealed that the water had bacteria levels up to 3,700 times the acceptable limits.

The inn has since apologised for its actions.

It has also resumed operations of its main bath after ensuring that all the proper hygiene standards have been met.

Japan inn only changed hot spring bathwater twice a year

According to Kyodo News, Daimaru Besso, a 150-year-old ryokan in the Fukuoka prefecture, admitted that since 2019, it had only been changing the bathwater in its large onsen twice a year.

Government ordinance states that hot springs are supposed to have their bathwater changed at least once a week.

The inn had also failed to regularly add and maintain the proper concentration of chlorine in the water, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

Local officials said last Friday (24 Feb) that they were alerted to the case when a guest who had visited Daimaru Besso fell sick due to legionella bacteria.

They conducted an inspection in August last year and found that bacteria levels in the bathwater were twice the allowed limit.

Back then, the ryokan claimed it was changing and disinfecting its water per the regulations.

However, during a second inspection in November, officials discovered that the bathwater contained up to 3,700 times the accepted level of bacteria.

This prompted the inn to come clean — or not-so-clean — about its icky practice.

Japan inn now adheres to hygiene standards

Authorities are currently investigating the case under the Public Bath Houses Act, reports NHK.

Daimaru Besso may face a fine for submitting false reports on its hygiene management.

Speaking to NHK, Makoto Yamada, president of the company that runs the inn, said while he was aware of the ordinance, he thought that the way the water was managed was “fine”.

He added that the establishment is now “operating in accordance with the rule”.

The ryokan also posted a brief statement on its website apologising for the inconvenience and concern caused.

It also reassured visitors that it had implemented a system for changing its bathwater and injecting chlorine since December.

Hopefully, this will drastically reduce the terrifying bacteria levels in the onsen.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Daimaru Besso.