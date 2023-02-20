Japanese Man Seen Licking Chopsticks At Ramen Restaurant, Eatery Launches Investigation

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Video Of Japanese Man Licking Chopsticks At Ramen Restaurant Goes Viral

When dining in at a restaurant, it is necessary to respect proper levels of hygiene and behave accordingly.

Not doing so can increase the potential of spreading diseases — and invite public ire.

This was the case when a video of a Japanese man licking a bundle of chopsticks at a ramen restaurant in the country emerged recently.

The video has since gone viral and the restaurant said it has launched an investigation.

Video emerges of Japanese man licking chopsticks

A netizen posted footage of the incident to Twitter on 18 Feb, which appears to be taken from an Instagram story.

In the video, a man picks up a bundle of chopsticks at a ramen restaurant.

Putting them into his mouth, he licks them all in one go before placing the chopsticks back into the holder.

Adjusting them carefully, he mixes the bundle of chopstickswith the other untouched items in the holder.

The video ends with the man laughing, as if amused by his own actions.

Restaurant will conduct investigation and disinfect area

According to NHK, the incident occurred at one of the branches of a ramen chain in Osaka, Japan.

The company has issued a statement, confirming they have launched an investigation to locate the branch where it took place.

In addition, they will disinfect the area and consult with the police on meting out punishment for the individuals responsible.

To avoid repeat incidents, the restaurant is also considering implementing precautionary measures.

This includes packing disposable chopsticks and condiments into separate bags to ensure no contamination can occur.

Repeat incident of customers licking items at restaurants

This isn’t the first such incident to occur at a restaurant in Japan, either.

Back on 29 Jan, a video of a customer licking a soy sauce bottle, a plate of sushi and a cup at a Sushiro outlet went viral.

Despite receiving an apology, the restaurant filed a police report. Following a drastic drop in stock prices for its parent company, Sushiro launched temporary measures to prevent the possibility of such incidents.

The measures involved limiting the use of conveyor belts and installing acrylic partitions between the belts and tables.

