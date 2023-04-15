Man Throws ‘Smoke Bomb’ At Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Gets Dragged Aside & Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Throws Cylindrical Object Resembling ‘Smoke Bomb’ That Explodes Near Japan PM

Earlier this morning, an explosion occurred where the Prime Minister (PM) of Japan, Fumio Kishida, was about to give a speech.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a Saikazaki Fishing Port in Wakayama City, Japan.

The incident has caused shockwaves in the country, especially following the late Shinzo Abe‘s assassination in Nara last year.

Thankfully this time, the Japanese PM escaped unscathed.

Police arrest one man on site

NHK World-Japan (NHK) reported that the incident occurred at around 11.30am local time in Japan on Saturday (15 Apr).

The current Japanese PM, Fumio Kishida, had been ready to give a speech at Saikazaki Port in Wakayama City when bystanders heard a loud explosion.

Media who were present at the scene captured the moments when the explosion occurred. The footage was reportedly initially uploaded by @ak2364n on Twitter, though it seems to have been removed at the time of writing. Channel NewsAsia (CNA) managed to capture the clip and posted it on Facebook.

At the start of the video, several men appeared to be pinning someone down.

Not long after, the building was rocked by a strong explosion — followed by some smoke.

As it turned out, the explosion had happened a small distance away from the initial commotion.

Subsequently, the group of men hurriedly dragged the individual they were pinning down to a safer location.

According to CNN, the man was the alleged culprit behind the incident while the others holding him down were police officers.

Meanwhile, Kyodo News reported that the police have arrested a 24-year-old male suspect from Hyogo prefecture.

Japan PM escapes ‘smoke bomb’ unharmed

According to the report by NHK, witnesses at the scene saw a man throwing a silver cylindrical object.

Thankfully, the blast did not injure any civilians at the scene.

As for the Japanese PM, law enforcement officials were able to shield and usher him to safety.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that PM Kishida was in the city to verbally express his endorsement of a ruling party candidate.

Additionally, he had just finished trying some fish from the port that they were at when the incident happened.

Explosion shocks crowd at Wakayama fishing port

Fortunately, the incident — while shocking — was not fatal.

In a separate report, NHK stated that PM Kishida was back on the campaign trail about an hour after the explosion.

While his earlier speech at the port had been cancelled for his safety, he subsequently spoke at the JR Wakayama railway station.

Meanwhile, local police are still investigating the incident.

Featured image adapted from CNA on Facebook and @ReutersWorld on Twitter.