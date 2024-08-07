‘Badminton goddess’: Japanese shuttler Chiharu Shida captures bronze and fans’ hearts at Olympics

Japanese shuttler Chiharu Shida clinches bronze and hearts at Paris Olympics

On Friday (2 Aug), Japan’s Chiharu Shida, alongside her doubles partner Nami Matsuyama, narrowly missed out on the gold medal match after losing to China’s Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning.

However, the defeat did not stop the world from gushing over Shida’s good looks.

In a post-match interview, Shida was on the verge of tears as she expressed her disappointment with her performance.

Many netizens took to social media to comment on Shida’s appearance, stating that she looks still very pretty even while crying.

Malaysia confused about who to support

Following their defeat to China in the Paris Olympics, Shida and Matsuyama faced Malaysian pair Thinaah Muralitharan and Pearly Tan last Saturday (3 Aug).

The Japanese duo cruised their way past Malaysia, scoring straight sets of 21-11 and 21-11.

However, Malaysian fans had a difficult time choosing which side to support — they also wanted to support Japan as they were enthralled by Shida’s beauty.

In a post shared on X, a Malaysian fan posted “In other news, Shida san is very pretty.”

The user continued, “I understand why her opponents’ shuttle keeps hitting the net. It’s the kind of beauty that will distract you.”

Netizens also were captivated by Shida’s ‘cute’ celebration after clinching the bronze medal in her victory against Malaysia, earning her a spot on the podium for the women’s doubles category.

Media call her ‘Japanese badminton goddess’

Following her appearances at the Olympics, Shida has been nicknamed the Japanese ‘badminton goddess’ by the media.

The subject of her good looks is not recent, with many already calling her a ‘symbol of beauty in the world of badminton‘ before the Paris Olympics.

Besides her sweet smile and charm, Shida is also known for her outgoing personality.

In an interview in 2022, Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn — who recently won Silver at the Paris Olympics, admitted he had a crush on Shida, claiming she is his “ideal female partner”.

“She’s so cute,” said the Thai shuttler repeatedly.

Japanese shuttler known for fast and hard smashes

While her beauty may have made her the talk of the town, Shida’s many skills and talents are evident.

Throughout her career, Shida developed a reputation for her hard and fast smashes.

Alongside Matsuyama, the duo are reportedly known for their counterattacking style of play.

Also read: Chinese badminton player holds up badge of Spanish flag on Olympic podium in honour of injured opponent

Featured image adapted from @badminotnupdate on X and @_shidaspirit_ on Instagram.