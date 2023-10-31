26-Year-Old S’porean Charged With Murder In JB Nightclub Stabbing Incident, May Face Death Penalty

26-Year-Old Singaporean Handed Murder Charge For JB Nightclub Stabbing

Police arrested two Singaporean suspects in Johor Bahru (JB) over an alleged stabbing incident outside a nightclub on 27 Oct.

The 25-year-old victim passed away after being stabbed multiple times. Three suspects fled in a car but collided with two other vehicles. They then crashed into the fence at Istana Besar and got arrested.

Today (31 Oct), the court charged one of the suspects, 26-year-old Fu Yiming (name transliterated from Mandarin), with murder. He also faces a drug charge for the alleged presence of methamphetamine in his body, which he denied.

If convicted, Fu may face the death penalty for the murder charge or up to 40 years’ jail.

3 suspects arrested in JB nightclub stabbing

At around 3am on 27 Oct, an unknown individual stabbed 25-year-old Xie Zhiyu (name transliterated from Mandarin) outside a nightclub in JB.

Suffering at least nine stab wounds, Mr Xie slumped onto the ground and died several minutes later.

At around 5.30am the same morning, local police reportedly came across a suspicious Singapore-registered Audi along Jalan Tanjong Puteri.

The car then fled the scene, supposedly to evade police but the driver lost control shortly after. It then collided with two other vehicles and crashed into the fence at Istana Besar.

Photos showed the car overturned and badly damaged.

Police arrested three individuals in the car, two of whom were Singaporean. They seized a knife and razor blade as well, reported China Press.

Drug tests allegedly found the suspects positive for methamphetamine.

Suspect charged with murder for nightclub stabbing

Shin Min Daily News reported that police led the three suspects, including a Malaysian woman, to court on 28 Oct.

One of the Singaporean men allegedly did not hide from the cameras, yelling, “Film me! Film me!” One even arrogantly asked the reporters, “Have you never covered a murder case before?”

According to China Press, the 26-year-old Singaporean suspect, Fu Yiming, faced charges in court on Tuesday (31 Oct).

The first charge stated that the defendant murdered Mr Xie in the stabbing incident. If convicted, Fu could face the death penalty.

If Fu avoids that punishment, the law mandates between 30 to 40 years’ jail with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The court also charged him with violation of Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, claiming that he tested positive for methamphetamine during the arrest.

If convicted, Fu may face less than two years’ jail or a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,432.81). The accused denied the charge in court.

Deceased praised as filial son by parents

At Mr Xie’s wake, his parents said that they believed their son died a wrongful death. They remembered him as a filial son who would always arrange their birthday celebrations.

Mr Xie’s father added that he did not recognise the three suspects.

His boss, who liked the deceased a lot, gifted the family several wreaths at the wake.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. May they find the answers and justice they seek from the court proceedings.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and China Press.