JB Nightclub Stabbing Allegedly Due To Jealousy, Female Suspect Deemed A Tainted Witness

JB Nightclub Stabbing Allegedly Occurred Due To Jealousy Between Men Over Female Suspect

On 27 Oct, police in Johor Bahru (JB) arrested three suspects — two Singaporean men and a Malaysian woman — over the stabbing of a 25-year-old man outside a nightclub.

Police have now determined that the stabbing resulted from jealousy over the woman.

She has since been deemed a tainted witness.

JB nightclub stabbing due to jealousy over female suspect

According to China Press, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that police arrested three suspects in relation to the incident:

Fu Yiming, 26

Pan Xuanyao, 29

Yang Yiwen, 33

Based on investigations, authorities believe that the men’s jealousy over the woman, Yang, had led to the murder of 25-year-old Xie Zhiyu.

Police had earlier granted Yang verbal bail. Addressing this, Mr Kamarul said she will become a tainted witness in the case.

Mr Kamarul also noted that one of the male suspects, Fu, has been charged with murder. If convicted, he may face the death penalty.

Man stabbed to death in front of JB nightclub

At around 3am on 27 Oct, Xie suffered at least nine stab wounds outside a nightclub in JB and passed away

On the same morning at around 5.30am, local police reportedly spotted a suspicious Singapore-registered Audi along Jalan Tanjong Puteri.

The car then fled the scene but the driver collided with two other vehicles. It subsequently crashed into the fence at Istana Besar.

Finding the three suspects in the car, police arrested them and seized a knife and razor blade. Drug tests also found that they were positive for methamphetamine.

On 31 Oct, Fu was charged with murder, which could get him the death penalty or between 30 to 40 years’ jail with at least 12 strokes of the cane if convicted.

Another charge saw him in violation of drug laws for testing positive for methamphetamine during the arrest.

If convicted of this, Fu could face up to two years’ jail or a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,400).

Meanwhile, Pan, who was handed two charges of violating a law on controlled drugs and a road traffic offence, was released on an RM12,000 (S$3,400) bail.

Also read: Father Of JB Nightclub Stabbing Victim Doesn’t Recognise S’porean Suspects, Says Son Was Filial

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook and China Press.

