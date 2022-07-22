Yishun Innova JC Student In Middle Eastern Costume Enacts Terrorist Gimmicks On Racial Harmony Day

Yishun Innova JC Student Enacts Various Terrorist Shticks In Costume

As students at some point in our lives, we’ve seen our fair share of mischievous antics.

However, some class clowns may take their jokes a little too far. A student, allegedly from Yishun-Innova Junior College (YIJC), seems to have done just that by pulling off some terrorist shticks on Racial Harmony Day yesterday (21 Jul).

In a video shared on the SingaporeRaw subreddit, the student dressed in a Middle Eastern costume is seen performing common terrorist tropes.

Going to one class after another, he acts out scenes like a beheading and leaving ‘bombs’ on the floor before fleeing.

Costumed JC student performs fake beheading as part of terrorist acts

At the start of the 29-second video, a student dressed in a thobe or long robe for men is seen ‘pushing’ another student who had a black bag over his head into a classroom while some of their peers watched on.

Settling the second student on the floor in front of everyone, the boy in the thobe placed his right hand on the student’s neck and gestured in a cutting motion before fleeing rather animatedly.

Like a rehearsed skit, the student with the black bag over his head fell to the floor, as though he had been slain.

JC student leaves ‘suspicious’ bag in classrooms before fleeing

As the video plays on, various clips show the same student escorting other students into different classrooms.

He would drop them off in the front of the whiteboard, along with a black bag.

These actions were presumably meant to show that he had dropped a ‘bomb’ and ‘hostage’, like in actual terror attacks.

Each time, the student in the thobe would leave in a hurry as other students filmed his antics.

The video eventually ends with one student playing along and jumping out of the way as the bag landed on the ground.

MS News has contacted YIJC for comments on the matter and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Actions perpetuate wrong stereotypes

While the student and his friends may have thought that his antics were funny, not everyone may agree.

Individuals who have some associations with Middle Eastern culture already have a hard time debunking the stereotypes he portrayed in the video.

His act of seemingly making a joke out of their culture could thus come across as insulting.

Hopefully, the school will address this matter and reprimand the student so he’ll avoid repeating such actions.

