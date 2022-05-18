International School Students Caught ‘Fighting’ At Serangoon Void Deck, They Were Actually Practising Boxing

International French School Students Spar At Void Deck

Students often engage in group activities, be it sports or community service. While partaking in hobbies by the side is normally not against the rules, creating a commotion while doing so may invite misunderstanding.

This was the case in Ang Mo Kio, where students from an international school ‘fought’ with each other at a void deck. A nearby resident then captured the incident on video and posted it to social media.

Netizens have called the group out for disturbing the peace of the neighbourhood. It turns out that the students were actually practising boxing.

International French School students caught sparring in void deck

On Friday (13 May), a netizen posted a set of videos to Complaint Singapore, detailing an incident at the void deck of Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1.

According to him, a group of students, allegedly from International French School, were fighting with boxing gloves in the area.

Once police officers were alerted to the scene, they fled the premises.

The OP also states this is not his first time witnessing the same students loitering in the void deck.

He has previously informed the school about incidents of students fighting, littering, vandalising and other such activities.

In the first video posted to Facebook, a group of students gather around two students who fight using boxing gloves. In the second video, they swiftly vacate the premises by scaling down a pole.

Students were actually practising boxing

The incident has sparked a public outcry from netizens, many calling the students out for creating a disturbance in the neighbourhood.

In response to queries by 8world, the police confirmed that they received reports about the commotion and responded to the scene.

However, they also clarified that the students were practising boxing, not fighting.

MS News has reached out to the school for further information on the incident.

Be considerate to others

Sparring in a public area is technically not illegal, but it does disturb the relative peace of the surroundings.

As such, it is better to refrain from engaging in such activities while out in common spaces like a void deck.

Hopefully, the school will carry out an investigation to prevent such incidents that result in disturbing residents in the area.

