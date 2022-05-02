Teen Slaps Ice Cream On Himself At Punggol SAFRA McDonald’s, Called Out For Inconsiderate Behaviour

Teen Reportedly Leaves Behind Ice Cream Mess At Punggol SAFRA McDonald’s

Most of us remember engaging in pranks with our friends when we were teenagers. Such antics are usually fine if they are harmless, but not if others become inconvenienced as a result.

This was the case at a McDonald’s outlet in Punggol SAFRA recently, where a customer witnessed an unruly scene.

A teenager had apparently slapped an ice cream onto his face before pouring cups of water over himself. The action was presumably for a prank, and the teen later left with his friends without cleaning the area up or even clearing their trays.

Netizens proceeded to call the teen out for his behaviour, especially since an elderly staff member reportedly had to clean up after him.

Teen slaps ice cream on himself at Punggol SAFRA McDonald’s

A concerned netizen posted footage of the teenager and his friends leaving their area without cleaning up to Singapore Incidents on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday (1 May).

According to the OP of the post, the teenager slapped ice cream onto his face and threw what was left of the ice cream onto the floor.

He then requested two cups of water and poured them over himself, as seen in the video.

The teenager was accompanied by a group of friends filming his behaviour, apparently for a prank.

They fled the scene promptly after, leaving a puddle of water on the floor.

The OP wrote that an elderly staff member had to clean up the mess left behind after the incident. He added that the teenagers did not clear their trays before leaving, either.

Netizens condemn actions of teenagers

The inconsiderate nature of the teenager’s actions has attracted much attention on Facebook.

Many users have condemned his behaviour and that of his friends, citing the irresponsibility of their actions.

Leaving such a mess that the poor staff members will have to clean up does not reflect well on them as members of the community.

Some users have also stated that it is understandable for teenagers to have some fun with their friends, as long as they clean up after.

However, having fun at the expense of the staff working at the outlet is highly inconsiderate.

Spare a thought for others

We may sometimes get caught up in what we are doing and forget ourselves, especially when having fun. However, we should not inconvenience others with our actions.

When in a shared public space, we must always clean up after ourselves. Showing consideration for those around us will reflect well on us.

Hopefully, the teenager and his friends captured in the video will realise the folly of their actions and refrain from such behaviour in future.

