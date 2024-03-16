Jewellery store in M’sia gives employee a car for serving 10 years in company

JB jewellery store gives employee a car to reward her ‘significant contributions’

While many companies give their employees items like a pen or watch for their long service, a Malaysian jewellery store chain seems to have outdone itself.

An employee was given a car after working for the company for 10 years.

The grateful employee said her company also shelled out for courses and all-expenses-paid trips for them.

Car given to employee worth at least S$24,500

In a LinkedIn post about a week ago, Tiansi Jewellery announced that one of their team members had received a Proton X50 from them.

According to the Proton website, a standard X50 Sport-Utility Vehicle (SUV) retails for RM86,300 (S$24,500), not including insurance.

The Flagship model — its most expensive — goes for RM113,300 (S$32,200).

Jewellery store gives employee a car as ‘investment’ in workplace culture

Tiansi gave the employee the car in recognition of her “relentless efforts and significant contributions” to the company, it said.

The car was also “an investment” in their workplace culture, which is built on excellence and team spirit. It added:

We are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels valued, inspired, and recognised.

On the sign in the photo they shared, Tiansi told the employee that it was its “privilege to have played a small part” in this “joyous occasion”.

According to its website, Tiansi has four stores in Johor Bahru, including one in the popular Mid Valley SouthKey mall.

Employee has worked in jewellery store for 10 years

The employee, Ni Ai Ni (妮爱倪), shared about her new car in a post on XiaoHongShu on Wednesday (13 March).

She said the car was a reward for her 10 years of service to her company.

Thus, she’s grateful to work in a “good company” where the boss will fulfil all the promises he makes to staff, she added.

Company sends staff on courses & all-expenses-paid vacations

The car isn’t the only perk that Ni Ai Ni has received from her company.

During her 10 years there, Tiansi has allowed her to broaden her horizons, she said.

That includes paying for employees to go on courses worth five-figure sums, she added.

The company also sent them on tours where it sponsored all their expenses and even gave them pocket money to spend.

Employee has bought 2 houses & 2 cars

Working for Tiansi has proven to be financially rewarding too, Ni Ai Ni said.

She has been able to buy two houses and two cars under her name just by working there, she claimed.

That’s why she’s “content”, as her family can lead a good life through her own ability, she added.

Generosity isn’t restricted to companies across the Causeway. In March 2023, an employee of Singapore’s Paradise Group revealed that his company gave staff who had worked for 10 years a Rolex watch each.

Also read: S’pore Paradise Group Rewards 100 Long-Service Staff With Rolex Watches, Gets Praise For Generosity

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TIANSI on LinkedIn.