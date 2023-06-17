Jianhao Tan Buys Himself Lamborghini For 30th Birthday, Says It’s A Dream Come True

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jianhao Tan Buys Himself A Lamborghini 2 Months After Wife Buys Him A Mercedes

For ordinary Singaporeans, owning their dream car may seem almost impossible, considering the prices of even regular rides here.

YouTuber Jianhao Tan, however, is no ordinary Singaporean. He now has the good fortune to own not just one dream car, but two.

That’s after he bought himself a Lamborghini for his 30th birthday.

Calling it “a dream come true”, it begs the question: Wasn’t the Mercedes his wife bought for him in April also his dream car?

Jianhao Tan buys Lamborghini as birthday present to himself

Jianhao showed off his new acquisition in an Instagram post on Wednesday (14 June).

In his caption, he said it was a “30th Birthday Present from me to me”.

The influencer marked the milestone on the same day, and apparently collected the lime-green Lamborghini straight from the dealership with his wife, Debbie, and daughter in tow.

Debbie even wore a matching dress for the occasion.

Prices of Jianhao Tan’s Lamborghini start from S$998K

In a TikTok video on Friday (16 June), Jianhao reiterated that this was his “dream car”.

He also revealed that the new car is a Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

The model debuted in Singapore in 2019, according to CNA Lifestyle.

Apart from a 5.2-litre V10 engine with a top speed of over 325 kmh, it also comes with a cool almost-million-dollar price tag.

In 2019, prices of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo started from S$998,000, not including the Certificate Of Entitlement (COE).

Thus, Jianhao should have splashed out close to a million dollars on it.

Jianhao Tan lets daughter climb onto bonnet

It’s clear that Jianhao is a doting dad, though.

Despite the hefty price tag, he seemed willing to let his daughter climb on the bonnet of his Lambo, even quipping that it “comes with free footprints”.

The cool dad even supposedly let the girl sit in the front passenger seat of his ride.

However, as the sports car has just two seats, he said, probably jokingly, that he would have to leave poor Debbie behind.

His wife bought him a ‘dream car’ in April

That was probably a joke, considering Debbie spared no expense to buy him a car for his birthday.

In April, she got Jianhao one of the best gifts a wife could get her man — a Mercedes-AMG G 63.

According to a price list on the Mercedes-Benz Singapore website, this model costs S$954,888.

At the time, Jianhao said that it was his “dream car”.

However, now that he has bought himself another “dream car” in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, what’s going to happen to the Mercedes that Debbie gave him? Will he be driving both cars on alternate days?

How many “dream cars” does Jianhao have, anyway?

The Mercedes wasn’t even the only birthday present Debbie gave him — the lucky man also received a private meet-and-greet with football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

He used to own a Maserati

Jianhao obviously has a thing for cars.

The Mercedes and the Lamborghini aren’t even the only luxury cars he’s owned.

In his early days as a YouTuber, he bought a bright yellow Maserati GranTurismo on the second-hand market.

He told 8days.sg in an interview that he got it in 2014 when he was just 21 years old and paid a six-digit sum for it.

At the time, it was also his dream car, he said, as he saw a friend driving one and dreamt of owning the same car since then.

Jianhao also launched his own car dealership, HypeCars, in 2022.

